Beyoncé And Jay-Z Have A Bigger Age Gap Than You Might've Known

Beyoncé and Jay-Z, like so many of their celebrity peers, share a large age gap, and it may be bigger than you thought. Their love story started in the early aughts. Beyoncé was still fronting Destiny's Child, not having yet departed the popular girl group to embark on her international domination. Meanwhile, Jay-Z was enjoying the fruits of his successful rap career, having started his Grammy Award collection a couple of years earlier. And though it would take years before they confirmed their romance with the media, they were already collaborating romantically behind the scenes. But just how old were they?

Well, according to Beyoncé, they first crossed paths when she was 18 years old, but things were strictly platonic at first. "I was 18 when we first met, 19 when we first started dating," Beyonce shared with Seventeen in 2008 when discussing why marriage wasn't necessarily a priority earlier in her career, according to NBC Washington. "There was no rush — no one expected me to run off and get married. I really don't believe that you will love the same thing when you're 20 as you do at 30," she continued. Well, if Beyoncé was 19 when her relationship with Jay-Z started, this means that the "Run This Town" rapper was roughly 31 years old. This means Jay-Z is about 12 years older than Beyoncé.