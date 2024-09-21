CNN's Alisyn Camerota Announces Tragic Loss Of Husband Tim
Alisyn Camerota has announced the death of her husband, Tim Lewis, at age 58. Camerota revealed the sad news in a September 20 Instagram post, sharing he died just two months short of what would have been their 23rd wedding anniversary. "My beloved and extraordinary husband Tim passed away on July 27, two years after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. I cannot imagine any human being soldiering through a devastating diagnosis with more humor, humility, and bravery than Tim," she captioned a black and white photo from their wedding day.
The CNN news anchor praised Lewis for his charity work and dedication to helping others. She included a link to a fundraiser in his honor and said that despite her tragic loss, she felt "incredibly lucky to have had such a deep, committed, loving partnership for the time we had." Camerota and Lewis share three children: fraternal twins Francesca and Alessandra, and son Nathaniel.
Camerota's heartbreaking announcement was met with an outpouring of love and well wishes. "Oh, Alisyn! I have no words!! This is the saddest of news. Sending all my love to all of you... xx," one commenter wrote. "He must have been an incredible man. Sending love from Vermont!" another posted. "Oh Alisyn, was wondering why you have not been on. One of my fav CNN reporters. I am so sad to hear your sad news," a third shared.
Alisyn Camerota's family support
Alisyn Camerota is understandably struggling to come to terms with the tragic loss of her husband, Tim Lewis. Luckily, the news anchor has the couple's children to grieve with during this difficult time. Francesca, Alessandra, and Nathaniel Lewis are close to their mom and have always been there for her. They were especially supportive when Camerota was embroiled in one of Fox News' biggest scandals ever. In April 2017, Camerota revealed her former boss and Fox News founder Roger Ailes, who'd died a month prior, sexually harassed her during her time at the network.
"When I decided to talk about it publicly, my daughter happened to be in the room when the interview was airing, so we watched it," she revealed in Working Mother's October/November 2017 issue. "My girls were so cute. They just threw their arms around me and started hugging me and saying, 'Mom, we're so proud of you.' It's so adorable and touching to me that they have that in them already."
Camerota said her son was also supportive, but revealed that he didn't quite grasp the gravity of the situation at first. "I overheard him telling his best friend, 'My mom's boss touched her butt.' I had to say, 'No, he didn't, that's not the story,'" she explained. "I don't think he understood the nuances of sexual harassment at the time; he thought a butt must be involved. I had to clarify for him. He understands now."