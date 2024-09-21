CNN's Alisyn Camerota Announces Tragic Loss Of Husband Tim

Alisyn Camerota has announced the death of her husband, Tim Lewis, at age 58. Camerota revealed the sad news in a September 20 Instagram post, sharing he died just two months short of what would have been their 23rd wedding anniversary. "My beloved and extraordinary husband Tim passed away on July 27, two years after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. I cannot imagine any human being soldiering through a devastating diagnosis with more humor, humility, and bravery than Tim," she captioned a black and white photo from their wedding day.

The CNN news anchor praised Lewis for his charity work and dedication to helping others. She included a link to a fundraiser in his honor and said that despite her tragic loss, she felt "incredibly lucky to have had such a deep, committed, loving partnership for the time we had." Camerota and Lewis share three children: fraternal twins Francesca and Alessandra, and son Nathaniel.

Camerota's heartbreaking announcement was met with an outpouring of love and well wishes. "Oh, Alisyn! I have no words!! This is the saddest of news. Sending all my love to all of you... xx," one commenter wrote. "He must have been an incredible man. Sending love from Vermont!" another posted. "Oh Alisyn, was wondering why you have not been on. One of my fav CNN reporters. I am so sad to hear your sad news," a third shared.