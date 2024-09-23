Inside The Lavish Lives Of Céline Dion's Sons: René-Charles, Eddy, & Nelson

Céline Dion is a bona fide superstar, living life firmly in the spotlight. It's been a different matter regarding her sons, though, as she strived to keep them out of the media glare while they were young. However, Dion afforded fans occasional glimpses into their lives over the years, and it's safe to say the boys enjoy all of the trappings of an A-lister existence.

Dion's oldest son is all grown up now. René-Charles Angélil's been branching out into the world and making a name for himself away from his famous mom. Meanwhile, Dion's rarely-seen twin sons are growing up fast, and despite being ten years younger than their big brother, Eddy and Nelson Angélil are starting to carve their own paths, too. Still, all three remain there for their mom, supporting and helping her through difficult times. And the singer has been having some seriously tough ones since she was diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder, stiff person syndrome, in 2022.

Dion offered insight into her tragic health struggles in the 2024 film "I Am: Celine Dion." It documented her devastation over being forced to place her career on hold and gave a frightening glimpse at the immensity of her medical woes. Still, it also included scenes of joy and love as she hung out at home and played with her boys. It also offered a peek inside Dion's sons' lavish lives, proving it's René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson's world; we just live in it.