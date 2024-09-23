Inside The Lavish Lives Of Céline Dion's Sons: René-Charles, Eddy, & Nelson
Céline Dion is a bona fide superstar, living life firmly in the spotlight. It's been a different matter regarding her sons, though, as she strived to keep them out of the media glare while they were young. However, Dion afforded fans occasional glimpses into their lives over the years, and it's safe to say the boys enjoy all of the trappings of an A-lister existence.
Dion's oldest son is all grown up now. René-Charles Angélil's been branching out into the world and making a name for himself away from his famous mom. Meanwhile, Dion's rarely-seen twin sons are growing up fast, and despite being ten years younger than their big brother, Eddy and Nelson Angélil are starting to carve their own paths, too. Still, all three remain there for their mom, supporting and helping her through difficult times. And the singer has been having some seriously tough ones since she was diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder, stiff person syndrome, in 2022.
Dion offered insight into her tragic health struggles in the 2024 film "I Am: Celine Dion." It documented her devastation over being forced to place her career on hold and gave a frightening glimpse at the immensity of her medical woes. Still, it also included scenes of joy and love as she hung out at home and played with her boys. It also offered a peek inside Dion's sons' lavish lives, proving it's René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson's world; we just live in it.
Céline's sons' epic games room
Since losing her husband, René Angélil, in January 2016, Céline Dion has been a single parent to their three children: René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson Angélil. It's a role the Québécoise embraces. "In the morning, one of my biggest pleasures is to have my kids around me and coffee with double cream, no sugar. I hold the cup like it's a little bird nest. It comforts me," she told the Daily Mail in November 2013. "At night, I go to bed, and my kids are sleeping, and I can't wait for tomorrow to have my coffee and my kids."
"I Am: Celine Dion" allows viewers to peek inside the singer's home, and it's evident that despite the grandeur, first and foremost, it's a family home — albeit one inhabited by very privileged teens. Because, let's face it, not many have their own state-of-the-art game room. But then, in fairness, they also don't have Céline Dion as a parent.
In the documentary, Dion is seen with her sons in their decked-out den. There are lightsabers racked against the wall like pool cues, VR headsets, drums, luxury cockpit gaming chairs, consoles, and computers galore with overhead curved screens. When the boys get tired, they can relax on the giant beanbags scattered around. Oh, and if that's not rad enough, they also have room service. At one point, strawberry milkshakes with whipped cream and cherries are delivered to Eddy and Nelson.
Céline's sons' sporting perks
René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson Angélil are huge hockey fans. So, luckily for them, having a superstar mom comes with some major sporting perks. Not only do her sons have the best access to all the hottest NHL games, but they also get to mingle with the players and industry bigwigs.
Don't be surprised if you spot Céline Dion in the lower bowl ice seats with her boys. In November 2023, they were also spotted hanging in the players' locker room. And not any old hockey players' locker room, natch. "My boys and I had such a fun time visiting with the Montreal Canadiens after their hockey game with Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas Monday night," Dion captioned a carousel of pics on Instagram. "They played so well, what a game!! Thank you for meeting us after the game, guys! That was memorable for all of us. Have a great season!"
Then, in March 2024, Dion and her twins watched the New York Rangers beat the Boston Bruins 5-2 at TD Gardens. The two got to hang with the Bruins in their locker room as their mom read the players' lineup. "Now, THAT'S a legendary lineup read," the team captioned a clip on X, formerly Twitter. Dion and the boys were later captured on the jumbotron, rocking out to Bon Jovi.
Céline's sons' backstage passes
It's no biggie for René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson Angélil to score VIP tickets to all of the hottest concerts in town. It's part and parcel of being an A-lister's offspring. Still, when you're Céline Dion's offspring, you get to take it a step further and venture backstage to hobnob with her fellow singing superstars — like Mick Jagger-level singing superstars. Just a regular weekend night out with Mom for these boys.
"This past Saturday, I got a chance to catch the @therollingstones in concert on their #hackneydiamonds tour at @allegiantstadium in Vegas. What an incredible show! A very special thanks to @mickjagger for warmly welcoming my family. You got us rocking!" she captioned a photo of herself, her sons, and Jagger posing together in May 2024.
Dion's fans were here for it. "Sooo beautiful to see you Céline having fun with the boys,and here's Mic [heart-eyed emoji] Legend vs legend," one wrote. "The Queen and Her 3 boys," another commented. "Im very happy to see you healthy with your sons [three heart-eyed emojis] I love you beautiful queen," a third gushed.
Céline's sons' VIP welcomes
Yet another perk of being Céline Dion's sons is guaranteed VIP treatment wherever you go. The singer took René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson Angélil to watch Hauser perform in Las Vegas in June 2024, and, of course, they hung out with him backstage. And despite it being his big night, the Croatian cellist was fangirling over his high-profile attendee.
"I've been waiting for this moment for a long time! Thank You @celinedion, for coming to my show in Vegas with your family, it was an honor," he captioned photos of their meet-and-greet on Instagram. Then, he later posted a video of the two embracing as they competed for the title of who's the biggest fan of whom.
It wasn't just the self-proclaimed rebel with a cello who went wild for Dion and her boys. The audience erupted when they spotted the family taking to their seats. "I actually want to dedicate this performance to my favorite singer of all time. And she's here, believe it or not. Céline Dion!" Hauser announced as the crowd cheered and clapped. The singer tearfully thanked him and blew kisses before showing her gratitude to the crowd. "We had an incredible, historical concert in Las Vegas," Hauser continued in the voiceover. "And what made it even more special in this instance was the fact that the legendary, one and only Céline Dion was in the audience, and I was so surprised to see her there."
Céline's sons' jet setting lifestyle
One thing is a certainty when you are Céline Dion's sons: you never turn right when you step onto a plane. Well, technically, you do, but it's not into cattle class; it's into the absolute lap of luxury with reclining plush leather chairs and your every whim catered to. There are no DELTA headaches for René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson Angélil.
The boys often accompany their mom on her swanky private jet while she's touring or appearing overseas. Réne-Charles was with Dion in August 2024 to cheer her on before her Paris Olympics performance. The singer was understandably nervous as it was the first time she had sung live in four years and a year and a half after she announced she'd been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome. In a video that Dion posted on Instagram, an emotional Réne-Charles hugs his mom before she heads off to the stage. Needless to say, she smashed it.
René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson have been a great source of support to Dion as she comes to terms with her health issues. She told People in June 2024 that the twins are trained to help if she experiences a difficult medical moment such as the one she suffered while filming her documentary, "I Am: Celine Dion." In the traumatic scene, Dion, with tears rolling down her face as she moans in agony, is rendered unable to speak or move as her body convulses with severe muscle spasms.