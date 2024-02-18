Celine Dion's Rarely-Seen Twin Sons Look So Grown Up Now
Celine Dion's personal life has once again become a topic of interest amid her recent health issues and unexpected appearance at the 2024 Grammys. As fans know, the singer — affectionately dubbed the "Queen of Power Ballads" — is a mother to three boys from her marriage to late music composer René Angélil. She welcomed her son René-Charles in 2001 after struggling to get pregnant for several years, and her twins, Nelson and Eddy (named after Nelson Mandela and Eddy Marnay), in 2010 after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage just one year prior.
Following her husband's death from throat cancer in 2016, Celine has been open about navigating parenthood as a single mother to three children, telling Extra, "I still have my power; my husband gave me so [many] tools for the rest of my life." She went on to praise her sons. "They're remarkable. They are helping me, I am helping them. It's mutual. ... They cope with the loss of their dad very well." These days, Celine's children are all grown up and have remained the center of her world; her firstborn, René-Charles, has already followed in her footsteps and is a musician. "I'm so proud of my son," Celine wrote in reaction to her son's debut EP, "Casino.5." "It touches me deeply that one of his passions is also one of mine." As for her twin sons, Nelson and Eddy, both boys have officially entered their teenage years.
Celine Dion stepped out with her kids at a hockey game
Celine Dion's twin sons are growing up fast! Amid her ongoing struggle with an autoimmune condition known as stiff-person syndrome, the "I'm Alive" singer made a rare public appearance with her children at a hockey game in Las Vegas in November 2023. On her Instagram page, Dion shared photos of her with René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy during the family outing — which marked her first since revealing her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis in 2022. "My boys and I had such a fun time visiting with the Montreal Canadiens after their hockey game with Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas Monday night. They played so well, what a game!!" Dion wrote in the caption.
In the shots, Nelson and Eddy looked nearly unrecognizable as they stood opposite their mother clad in mismatched athleticwear. Both kids were sporting long locks — which they pulled back in a low ponytail — and facial hair. "Thank you for meeting with us after the game, guys!" Dion added. "That was memorable for all of us. Have a great season!" While fans were quick to flood the comments section with messages expressing their delight to see Dion, others pointed out just how much her twin sons have grown. "Look at the size of these kids," wrote one follower. "Oh my goodness I didn't even recognize Nelson and [Eddy]! They're huge, wow I feel old," another said.
Celine Dion is leaning on her sons amid her health woes
It sure feels like it was just yesterday that Celine Dion gave birth to her twin sons, Nelson and Eddy Angélil. Now, the "All By Myself" singer has a pair of teenagers (and one adult son) on her hands. Even though the mom of three doesn't always share photos of her boys for the whole world to see, she has, on several occasions, gushed about them on social media. In 2019, she penned a sweet tribute post for her twins on Instagram to celebrate their ninth birthday. "Double the laughter and double the love. Happy 9th Birthday, Nelson and Eddy!" she wrote alongside photos of the kids, adding, "I'm so very proud of my boys. I love you!"
Similarly, the legendary singer posted a touching tribute for her twins a year later to mark another birthday. "Nelson and Eddy, you have been bringing so much joy, love and laughter into our lives every single day for the past 10 years," she wrote. "You make me, your big brother and your Dad, who is for sure watching over you, so very proud." As she continues to battle stiff-person syndrome, a source close to Dion told Us Weekly in 2022 that she is leaning on her twins and Rene-Charles for support. "Her kids have been her rock," they said. "The twins are very mature for their age and René-Charles checks in and dotes on his mom all the time," the insider added.