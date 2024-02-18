Celine Dion's Rarely-Seen Twin Sons Look So Grown Up Now

Celine Dion's personal life has once again become a topic of interest amid her recent health issues and unexpected appearance at the 2024 Grammys. As fans know, the singer — affectionately dubbed the "Queen of Power Ballads" — is a mother to three boys from her marriage to late music composer René Angélil. She welcomed her son René-Charles in 2001 after struggling to get pregnant for several years, and her twins, Nelson and Eddy (named after Nelson Mandela and Eddy Marnay), in 2010 after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage just one year prior.

Following her husband's death from throat cancer in 2016, Celine has been open about navigating parenthood as a single mother to three children, telling Extra, "I still have my power; my husband gave me so [many] tools for the rest of my life." She went on to praise her sons. "They're remarkable. They are helping me, I am helping them. It's mutual. ... They cope with the loss of their dad very well." These days, Celine's children are all grown up and have remained the center of her world; her firstborn, René-Charles, has already followed in her footsteps and is a musician. "I'm so proud of my son," Celine wrote in reaction to her son's debut EP, "Casino.5." "It touches me deeply that one of his passions is also one of mine." As for her twin sons, Nelson and Eddy, both boys have officially entered their teenage years.