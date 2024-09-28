Whatever Happened To Former CNN News Anchor Brooke Baldwin?

Brooke Baldwin was one of the most familiar (former) faces on CNN for over a decade. She first joined the network in 2008, going on to land a position on "CNN Newsroom." Baldwin was initially based in CNN's Atlanta headquarters for her first six years at the network, but eventually moved to CNN's New York studio in 2014. She would stay there until her departure from the network in April 2021.

Throughout her decade-plus at CNN, Baldwin was a key figure in the network's daily news coverage, which is why her shocking exit in 2021 left viewers speculating on what happened behind the scenes. Some wondered if it had something to do with her desire to branch out into other ventures, like publishing. Baldwin released her first book, "Huddle: How Women Unlock Their Collective Power," less than two weeks before her last day at CNN, which only added fuel to this fire.

However, the truth about what happened to Baldwin and the meaning behind her departure from CNN is much, much deeper than that. (Hint: It's a lot less scandalous than what brought down other anchors.) Without CNN holding her back, the anchor has been able to spread her wings and spill the tea.