Whatever Happened To Hidrent After Shark Tank?

Hidrent was a real standout when it debuted on "Shark Tank" during episode six of Season 13. Founded by entrepreneur Dave Heimbuch, the app connects users with local firefighters who help with household tasks such as moving furniture, installing light fixtures, or hanging pictures. At the time of the pitch, Hidrent generated $850,000 in revenue since its launch in 2018 — $320,000 of that coming from year-to-date sales.

Heimbuch told the stars of "Shark Tank" the idea for Hidrent came when he learned his firefighter brother-in-law did side jobs for people in the community when he was off-duty. Looking for a way to capitalize on this, Heimbuch created Hidrent. At the time of the episode, Hidrent operated in Phoenix and Tampa, and pocketed 23% of the revenue from each job booked through the app. Heimbuch ultimately secured a deal with Sharks Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner, who offered $300,000 for 33.3% equity in the company. How has the app fared in the years since then?