Whatever Happened To Hidrent After Shark Tank?
Hidrent was a real standout when it debuted on "Shark Tank" during episode six of Season 13. Founded by entrepreneur Dave Heimbuch, the app connects users with local firefighters who help with household tasks such as moving furniture, installing light fixtures, or hanging pictures. At the time of the pitch, Hidrent generated $850,000 in revenue since its launch in 2018 — $320,000 of that coming from year-to-date sales.
Heimbuch told the stars of "Shark Tank" the idea for Hidrent came when he learned his firefighter brother-in-law did side jobs for people in the community when he was off-duty. Looking for a way to capitalize on this, Heimbuch created Hidrent. At the time of the episode, Hidrent operated in Phoenix and Tampa, and pocketed 23% of the revenue from each job booked through the app. Heimbuch ultimately secured a deal with Sharks Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner, who offered $300,000 for 33.3% equity in the company. How has the app fared in the years since then?
Hidrent has continued to grow and and expand after Shark Tank
Since "Shark Tank" Season 13, Hidrent has continued to thrive. With the help of Sharks Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner, Dave Heimbuch's company surpassed the $1 million revenue mark and adopted a sleek new logo and branding (despite Lori's advice to change the name on the show).
Though it was limited exclusively to Phoenix and Tampa at the time of the "Shark Tank" pitch, the app now allows users across the U.S. to hire registered firefighters for household tasks. In addition to in-app bookings, Hidrent has introduced a phone booking service — making it easier for tech-averse users, including seniors, to hire handy local firefighters in their area.
Hidrent's success after "Shark Tank" isn't surprising: firefighters are some of the most trustworthy figures in American society, suggesting people would be more willing to hire one over a handyman they don't know. To add to this trustworthiness, firefighters already "undergo substantial background checks as part of their screening at the station where they work," meaning all the app has to do is "perform employment checks to ensure only verified firefighters enter the Hidrent network" (per Hidrent's FAQ).