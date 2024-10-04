This article contains references to sexual abuse.

Former sitcom star Bill Cosby may have once brought joy to millions, but his transition from "America's Dad" to convicted criminal was anything but a laughing matter. Viewers saw the "Fat Albert" star in a completely different light when he was charged with felony aggravated indecent assault in 2015 and later sentenced to prison for drugging and sexually abusing a woman named Andrea Constand in 2004. The actor traded his multi-million-dollar mansion for a cinderblock cell in a fall-from-grace that left many Americans in disbelief.

Constand and Cosby first crossed paths in the early 2000s when she worked at Temple University, where the actor was a graduate and trustee. Constand claimed to have a friendship with him that took a turn when she met with Cosby at his home in 2004. She accused the "Cosby Show" star of giving her multiple quaaludes and telling her they were herbal supplements, claiming she woke up to him sexually assaulting her. The former Temple University employee went to the police in 2005, triggering another alleged victim to come forward. However, officials declined to charge Cosby due to the delay in Constand coming forward. Ultimately, Cosby avoided prison time after agreeing to be deposed in a civil case brought by Constand, which was settled for over $3 million in 2006.

Cosby's problems were far from over, however; Montgomery County district attorneys reopened his case a decade later and pursued criminal charges. The actor began his 3 to 10-year prison sentence in 2018 and was let go in 2021 after his conviction was overturned. While he may not be in prison any longer, his time in jail has forever tainted what could have been an impressive legacy. So how did he fare behind bars? We're breaking down the truth about Bill Cosby's life in prison.