The Truth About Singer Shaboozey's Stage Name

Shaboozey, best known for songs such as "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," "My Fault," and "Annabelle," along with his recent team-up with Beyoncé for her groundbreaking "Cowboy Carter" album, is one of the most popular country music artists of the moment — but just how did he get his stage name? Interestingly, Shaboozey's unique moniker actually fell into his lap ages before he made it big and became a famous artist. "Shaboozey was a name I got while in high school and it was a play on my last name (Chibueze) correctly," he shared during an interview with New Wave Mag. "It's something everyone around town called me — it's kind of just stuck, so I picked it and kept it pushing," he added.

In case you didn't know, Shaboozey's legal name is Collins Obinna Chibueze, and it's his surname that his community in Virginia, where he grew up, had difficulty pronouncing. "I'm Nigerian-American, so my last name is actually pronounced Chibueze," he shared with Genius. "And just growing up in Virginia, everybody just didn't know how to enunciate my name, so they was just like, 'Shaboozey.'" He continued, "I was like, 'Okay, I guess I'mma just run with that. 'Telling my homies, 'Should that be my artist name?'" And though he was initially skeptical, it eventually grew on him. "I love it, man," he said, though he admitted: "I think they f**ked me over in the long run."

Given his success, that surely seems unlikely!