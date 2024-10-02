Hayden Panettiere Looks So Different Without Makeup
"Nashville" star Hayden Panettiere is a gorgeous millennial actor, but she looks different without makeup. Speaking of makeup, Panettiere spent much of her early career popping up in beauty campaigns for Neutrogena, but she hasn't always been as big on using the stuff! "That's another thing that's kind of changed is that I've definitely stopped wearing quite as much makeup," she told the Makeup and Beauty Blog about her move to Nashville, Tennessee in 2014. "I had times in L.A. where I wouldn't wear any makeup at all, either, but when we went out to dinners and stuff like that, it was great to have fun with it, to dress up, to do more makeup, and when you see that here, it's pretty rare that you see massive quantities of makeup here," she continued.
While speaking with New Beauty, the star listed a few of her most treasured skincare practices. "I use a lot of Dr. Sturm," she shared in 2023. "It's a beautiful line. I have tons of Dr. Sturm!" However, Panettiere, now in her mid-30s, believes in being proactive about the aging process. "In my opinion, it's never too early to start the anti-aging situation." And though she takes wonderful care of her skin, her interest in makeup seems to have returned, partially because of her experience working on "Nashville." She said, "I loved my makeup on Nashville and I learned so much there. The show was super fun and I love to have fun with makeup — I actually think I'm becoming more daring with it as I get older."
So, what does Panettiere look like without makeup?
Hayden Panettiere believes in self care
Hayden Panettiere wasn't lying when she said that her makeup had gotten bolder. Her Instagram page is full of her vibrant makeup looks, featuring everything from gorgeous pink eyeshadow to bold red lips and even smoldering cat eyes. When she's not wearing makeup? Panettiere looks a little different. As you can see in the photo above, the beloved star recently bared her natural face to her followers while promoting healthy haircare practices. Instead of her usual red-carpet-ready looks, Panettiere confidently embraced her natural beauty as she posed at home. And while it appears as if she was dealing with a slight touch of redness that day, it's clear that her dedication to skincare has paid off overall.
A few more of her skincare secrets? For one, she believes in indulging in quality face masks. "I use the Sturm Face Mask," she shared with New Beauty. Moisture is also key! "But, whatever I use to moisturize, I always ensure I get right by my ear—that tiny spot right under the ear where wrinkles can start to appear and happen as you get older—and then I get the jawline and follow all the way to the neck. I just make sure to get those spots that nobody thinks of!" One more secret? She also utilizes a very simple trick to open — or close — her pores. "I'm all about cold water, cold water, cold water. If you want something to open, like your pores, use warm water ... never hot, but warm. Then you use cold to close."