Hayden Panettiere Looks So Different Without Makeup

"Nashville" star Hayden Panettiere is a gorgeous millennial actor, but she looks different without makeup. Speaking of makeup, Panettiere spent much of her early career popping up in beauty campaigns for Neutrogena, but she hasn't always been as big on using the stuff! "That's another thing that's kind of changed is that I've definitely stopped wearing quite as much makeup," she told the Makeup and Beauty Blog about her move to Nashville, Tennessee in 2014. "I had times in L.A. where I wouldn't wear any makeup at all, either, but when we went out to dinners and stuff like that, it was great to have fun with it, to dress up, to do more makeup, and when you see that here, it's pretty rare that you see massive quantities of makeup here," she continued.

While speaking with New Beauty, the star listed a few of her most treasured skincare practices. "I use a lot of Dr. Sturm," she shared in 2023. "It's a beautiful line. I have tons of Dr. Sturm!" However, Panettiere, now in her mid-30s, believes in being proactive about the aging process. "In my opinion, it's never too early to start the anti-aging situation." And though she takes wonderful care of her skin, her interest in makeup seems to have returned, partially because of her experience working on "Nashville." She said, "I loved my makeup on Nashville and I learned so much there. The show was super fun and I love to have fun with makeup — I actually think I'm becoming more daring with it as I get older."

So, what does Panettiere look like without makeup?