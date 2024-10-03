Here's What Anna Kendrick Looks Like Without Makeup

There's a reason Anna Kendrick looks so good without makeup, and it's because she takes care of her skin. In 2015, she told The New York Times all the products she uses — and they're not cheap. However, Kendrick has enough money in the bank to spend freely. Her go-to moisturizer at the time was one by luxury brand Kate Somerville and she shared, "I'm really into lip cream. I have this one by Hourglass; it's an oil with this gold-tip applicator, and it's schmancy-schmancy. When you get to the point that your lips are cracking, the price is worth it." Another tip she gave: "I just found the best wipes. You know how wipes make your skin feel tight and sticky, but you're too lazy to actually go wash your face? Not this one. It's by Koh Gen Do. Again, it's not cheap, but so, so worth it."

That same year, Kendrick shared an adorable makeup-free pic of her standing in a cave. "Cave dweller/General mess/Smiling idiot," she wrote on Instagram. "I love this picture it's so natural and pretty and you look so happy! You are the best," a fan gushed. Back in 2012, Kendrick shared her secrets for nailing her signature natural look. She told E! News that taking your makeup off at night is a must, although she admitted that it's something she doesn't always heed. And, a good moisturizer and foundation only where it's needed is what gives her that healthy glow. "I always feel more like myself when I'm not all covered up," Kendrick stated.