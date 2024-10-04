How Dolly Parton Really Feels About Not Having Kids Of Her Own

Dolly Parton has probably lost count of all the achievements she has racked up in her life. At one point, she thought becoming a doting mother would be among them, but it wasn't in the cards for her. Parton never had any children, even though she and her husband, Carl Dean, tried for a while. "We just assumed we would have kids. We weren't doing anything to stop it. In fact, we thought maybe we would. We even had names if we did," she told Billboard in 2014. The answer came when she was in her mid-30s.

In 1982, Parton was rushed to the hospital after collapsing onstage during a performance in Iowa. She learned she had been suffering from internal bleeding as a result of endometriosis, a condition characterized by the growth of uterus lining-like tissue outside of the organ, according to the WHO. Parton's endometriosis was severe enough that, to manage her symptoms, she had to undergo a partial hysterectomy, a surgery that removed her uterus and part of her cervix.

Parton's medical issues hit her hard. "It was an awful time for me when I realized there would be no babies," she told the Evening Standard in 2012. A product of her time, the country star held the notion that children were necessarily a key part of a woman's journey. "I thought having a child was my duty as a woman," she said. "But it wasn't meant to be." In due time, Parton embraced her life for was it was.