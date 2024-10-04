Why Some HGTV Fans Can't Stand Jennifer Todryk's No Demo Reno
HGTV's "No Demo Reno" was an instant hit when it premiered in 2021, drawing in over 25 million viewers in its first season alone. Host Jennifer Todryk, known for her vibrant presence as the "Rambling Redhead" on social media, was quickly able to build a devoted fanbase by sharing brutally honest home design tips with her signature lighthearted, quirky approach. However, as the show gained popularity and the seasons began to rack up, not all the feedback remained glowing. Some fans started getting vocal — particularly about the show's premise and Todryk's design choices.
The main criticism? The misleading nature of the show's title, "No Demo Reno." This title would lead viewers to believe the show's home transformations wouldn't involve any demolition work. However, all it takes is one episode to see that most of Todryk's renovations include some level of demo. One Reddit user complained, "The show is supposed to be about redoing/decorating a house without demolition work, and yet... they did a ton of demolition." (Talk about a bait-and-switch!) It's not the only thing that some HGTV fans can't stand about the show or its host.
Jennifer Todryk's design choices and screen presence don't bode well with all No Demo Reno fans
Aside from the confusion over the title, some fans have criticized Jennifer Todryk's design style. (Which, it practically goes without saying, is an integral part of the show.) In the eyes of her most vocal critics, her designs lack originality and often reuse the same color palettes. They also think she has a bad habit of mixing incompatible design styles without realizing it. Other critics take issue with Todryk's on-screen persona, saying she feels disingenuous and her dialogue feels forced. Another outspoken Redditor argues, "[Todryk] thinks she's goofy and funny but it translates to me as obnoxious and overbearing."
To be fair, Todryk is up against the high standards set by other HGTV shows like "Fixer Upper" and "Property Brothers" — two iconic home reno programs with massive fan bases of their own. It's very possible these complaints are coming mainly from other fandoms — something almost anyone who's spent any time in an online fan community has come to expect by now. Nevertheless, "No Demo Reno" continues to attract a sizable audience, proving that the show still has a strong foothold in HGTV's lineup, regardless.