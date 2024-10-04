Why Some HGTV Fans Can't Stand Jennifer Todryk's No Demo Reno

HGTV's "No Demo Reno" was an instant hit when it premiered in 2021, drawing in over 25 million viewers in its first season alone. Host Jennifer Todryk, known for her vibrant presence as the "Rambling Redhead" on social media, was quickly able to build a devoted fanbase by sharing brutally honest home design tips with her signature lighthearted, quirky approach. However, as the show gained popularity and the seasons began to rack up, not all the feedback remained glowing. Some fans started getting vocal — particularly about the show's premise and Todryk's design choices.

The main criticism? The misleading nature of the show's title, "No Demo Reno." This title would lead viewers to believe the show's home transformations wouldn't involve any demolition work. However, all it takes is one episode to see that most of Todryk's renovations include some level of demo. One Reddit user complained, "The show is supposed to be about redoing/decorating a house without demolition work, and yet... they did a ton of demolition." (Talk about a bait-and-switch!) It's not the only thing that some HGTV fans can't stand about the show or its host.