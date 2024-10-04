Eddie Van Halen's Autopsy Report Has Some Heartbreaking Details
The news of musician Eddie Van Halen's death on October 6, 2020, shattered the hearts of many all over the world, but no one more than his only son, Wolfgang Van Halen. "I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift," he shared in a somber Instagram post in honor of his late father.
Sadly, the fabled guitarist's autopsy report proved to be just as heartbreaking. Eddie was first diagnosed with tongue cancer in 2000. A source told People, that by the end of the rocker's life, the disease had "spread to all his organs."
However, according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, his ultimate cause of death was actually due to a "cerebrovascular accident," better known as a stroke. Aside from that, the report also listed that he was afflicted with lung cancer and skin cancer on his head and neck. Sadly, what was done with Eddie's autopsy report afterward proved to be a major point of contention for his family, resulting in even further anguish and distress.
Eddie Van Halen's autopsy report was used for entertainment
On June 5, the Reelz channel debuted an episode of "Autopsy: The Last Hours Of ..." featuring the tragic death of Eddie Van Halen. According to the Reelz official website, the premise of the series is to report on rich, famous, and powerful people "whose untimely deaths were surrounded by scandal and intense media attention," by using "crucial medical evidence." The channel lauds itself for "putting an end to the speculation" once and for all.
Alas, the series is considered controversial by many — including the rocker's loved ones who were none too pleased with all of the tragic details about Eddie being aired out for public consumption. "F*** @ReelzChannel, f*** everyone that works on this show, and f*** you if you watch it. F***ing disgusting trying to glamorize someone's death from cancer. Pathetic and heartless," Eddie's son Wolfgang Van Halen seethed in a tweet ahead of the episode airing. Meanwhile, Wolfgang's mother and Eddie's ex-wife, Valerie Bertinelli, also took the channel to task. "Good Christ this is disgusting," she tweeted in response.
Reelz, however, was adamant that they take great care in covering the deaths of celebrities and other well-known public figures. "The REELZ series generates much feedback from our viewers ranging from medical professionals who praise its scientific accuracy, fans who tell us it provides closure or that they have become more proactive for the benefit of their health and many who gain helpful perspective of health issues that might not otherwise receive attention," the channel said in a statement to Rolling Stone following the backlash.