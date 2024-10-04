Eddie Van Halen's Autopsy Report Has Some Heartbreaking Details

The news of musician Eddie Van Halen's death on October 6, 2020, shattered the hearts of many all over the world, but no one more than his only son, Wolfgang Van Halen. "I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift," he shared in a somber Instagram post in honor of his late father.

Sadly, the fabled guitarist's autopsy report proved to be just as heartbreaking. Eddie was first diagnosed with tongue cancer in 2000. A source told People, that by the end of the rocker's life, the disease had "spread to all his organs."

However, according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, his ultimate cause of death was actually due to a "cerebrovascular accident," better known as a stroke. Aside from that, the report also listed that he was afflicted with lung cancer and skin cancer on his head and neck. Sadly, what was done with Eddie's autopsy report afterward proved to be a major point of contention for his family, resulting in even further anguish and distress.