The Rocky Relationship History Of Hayden Panettiere

Hayden Panettiere may have played a fun, bubbly teen in the 2009 film "I Love You Beth Cooper," but in real life, her relationships are more drama than comedy. Having been in the entertainment industry since she was just a baby, she naturally grew up surrounded by big-name celebrities, which her dating life reflected.

For example, while Panettiere is pretty private about her relationships, it was revealed that she once dated "Laguna Beach" star Stephen Colletti in 2006. Just like all young love, theirs didn't last too long, and the two split a year later. "I just knew I wanted to breathe. I wanted to be single at the time," Panettiere told Seventeen (via Famous Fix). She added, "It just hit me like a ton of bricks: This is the time I need to be with myself. It takes such a secure person to be with someone like me — it takes so much confidence; it takes so much trust."

Panettiere didn't stay single for too long and her next relationship was a little eyebrow-raising. Suffice it to say, that didn't last either, and the "Nashville" star's love life has been filled with a lot of ups and downs since.