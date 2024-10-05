The Rocky Relationship History Of Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere may have played a fun, bubbly teen in the 2009 film "I Love You Beth Cooper," but in real life, her relationships are more drama than comedy. Having been in the entertainment industry since she was just a baby, she naturally grew up surrounded by big-name celebrities, which her dating life reflected.
For example, while Panettiere is pretty private about her relationships, it was revealed that she once dated "Laguna Beach" star Stephen Colletti in 2006. Just like all young love, theirs didn't last too long, and the two split a year later. "I just knew I wanted to breathe. I wanted to be single at the time," Panettiere told Seventeen (via Famous Fix). She added, "It just hit me like a ton of bricks: This is the time I need to be with myself. It takes such a secure person to be with someone like me — it takes so much confidence; it takes so much trust."
Panettiere didn't stay single for too long and her next relationship was a little eyebrow-raising. Suffice it to say, that didn't last either, and the "Nashville" star's love life has been filled with a lot of ups and downs since.
Hayden Panettiere and Milo Ventimiglia's age gap was huge
Hayden Panettiere's character Claire Bennet was at the center of the 2000s drama "Heroes" but her private life soon became the cause of much speculation outside of the show. It was rumored that she and her much-older castmate Milo Ventimiglia were an item, which they kept tight-lipped about, and for good reason. At the time, Panettiere was 18 years old, having been cast at 17, while Ventimiglia was around 30. "I think it's gross, to be perfectly honest. It's kind of like if I were dating a 12-year-old! I'm definitely surprised they're together. For me, it would be a struggle to be with someone in such a different age range," their castmate Thomas Dekker told Life & Style (via Female First).
Panettiere and Ventimiglia kept up their hush-hush relationship for two years before calling it quits. "They lead different lifestyles. He's 31, she's 19. She still has growing up to do and he's very low-key. The relationship never seemed like it had legs," a source revealed to People in 2009. As for having his love life open for scrutiny, Ventimiglia told Mr Porter (via ET), "Never do it again."
Harry Morton and Hayden Panettiere's fling was short-lived
In 2009, Hayden Panettiere was linked to another Y2K name, this time steakhouse heir Harry Morton, per the Daily Mail. If that name sounds familiar, it's because he was all over the headlines for dating Lindsay Lohan a few years prior. Morton and Panettiere were spotted taking a stroll on a Malibu beach with his dogs, and the two showed some PDA by holding hands and laughing. "The couple seemed extremely happy," a source shared.
It seems that the timeline was a bit messy, as the Mirror reported that Panettiere was linked to UK television presenter Steve Jones at the time. Perhaps they had just split but an insider stated, "Steve will be totally gutted by this. He may be one of the hottest bachelors around but Hayden is one hell of a catch. And Harry is quite a contender too. He's so charming and it doesn't hurt that he is absolutely minted." According to the source, Lohan wouldn't be tickled by the news either and revealed, "Although she's with Sam Ronson, she is still pals with Harry."
While it's unclear when the couple split, Morton tragically died in 2019 at the age of 38 from an unknown heart disease, Page Six reported. Panettiere has remained quiet about his death as of this writing.
Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko share a daughter together
A 5-foot tall actor and a 6-foot, 6-feet-inches tall boxer seem like an unusual combination but it worked for Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko — at least for a while. The two met in 2008 at a party but it wasn't until a year later that they started dating. After breaking up in 2011, Panettiere and Klitschko reunited two years later, and the heavyweight put a ring on it. In 2014, the "Remember the Titans" star announced her pregnancy during an Ice Bucket Challenge and the new parents welcomed their baby daughter Kaya Evdokia on December 9 of that year.
Unfortunately, Panettiere and Klitschko broke up again in 2018 after nine years together, Radar reported. "Think there are a lot of changes going on in her life. But I think they're positive changes. And I think that she's taking some time," the actor's mom Lesley Vogel stated. Panettiere later opened up to People that having post-partum depression and depending on drugs and alcohol was what drove her relationship with Klitschko to end. "He didn't want to be around me. I didn't want to be around me. But with the opiates and alcohol, I was doing anything to make me feel happy for a moment. Then I'd feel worse than I did before. I was in a cycle of self-destruction," she admitted.
Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson's relationship was tumultuous
The following contains mention of domestic violence.
Following her split from Wladimir Klitschko, Hayden Panettiere was linked to actor Brian Hickerson. "They both party together and are having fun," a source revealed to Us Weekly in August 2018. Things took a turn the following year when the couple reportedly got into a heated argument and when the cops showed up, Panettiere was seen with marks on her body, per TMZ. Hickerson was consequently arrested for domestic violence and was released on a $50,000 bond.
The troubled duo made headlines once again in 2020 when Hickerson was charged with eight counts of domestic violence and assault, TMZ reported. "I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve. I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again," the former "Guiding Light" star stated.
Hickerson was given a 45-day jail sentence along with four years of probation and a protective order against Panettiere, per People. However, according to Radar, he only served 12 days before he was released — and the drama with Panettiere continued.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Hayden Panettiere reunited with Brian Hickerson after his jail time
After Brian Hickerson's arrest and jail sentence, Hayden Panettiere was not ready to cut ties with him and was seen hanging out with him in Los Angeles, according to People. "Hayden won't forget what he did but she wants to forgive and move on. Hayden is sober and doing very well," a source revealed.
Unfortunately, it seems Hickerson couldn't stay out of trouble with the law. In 2022, he got into a scuffle outside of a hotel after getting into it with a stranger for leaving a poor tip, TMZ reported. The fight violated his probation and Hickerson's probation officer filed to have him complete anger management and attend Alcoholics Anonymous.
The brawl still wasn't enough for Panettiere to call it quits with Hickerson and a source told Us Weekly that the "Amber Alert" star distanced herself from friends who spoke out about their relationship. "She's become secretive with other friends. She takes ages to respond and sends one-word answers by text and cryptic messages," the insider shared. "There are feelings there, yes," Panettiere admitted to The New York Times in 2023. She added, "He knows he deserved what happened to him ... I did not do any of this lightly."