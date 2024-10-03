Megyn Kelly's Verbal Dagger About Margaret Brennan's Debate Makeup Is Low Even For Her
Megyn Kelly unleashed her fury over the 2024 vice-presidential debate on her show, sparing no mercy for moderators Margaret Brennan and Norah O'Donnell. On "The Megyn Kelly Show," the former Fox News anchor delivered a scathing review of their performance, questioning their handling of the debate and even taking a cheap shot at Brennan's makeup for the evening. We don't know about you, but we think that was uncalled for — even by Kelly's standards.
During the debate, Kelly showed her shady side on X, formerly Twitter, furiously live-tweeting her mounting irritation, which was specifically directed at Brennan and O'Donnell. "F you CBS — how DARE YOU," she tweeted, followed by a pointed jab at the moderators for daring to fact-check JD Vance — because apparently, they shouldn't be doing their jobs. "Tried to fact check. JD put you in your place. You WONT HIM FIGHT YOU AND YOU WONT LET THEM DEBATE," Kelly ranted. She also seemed particularly irked anytime the moderators spoke, tweeting, "The moderator's NEED to have the last word on everything is infuriating."
Back on her show, Kelly didn't pull any punches, either, serving up another round of complaining. "The moderators were disgusting," she said. "But JD Vance was a vision. And Tim Walz really did indeed look like the bumbling knucklehead he said he was." What we didn't anticipate, though, is that she would also come for Brennan's looks. Not really a girl's girl are you, Kelly?
Kelly said Margaret 'desperately' needed more bronzer
Critiquing one's moderation skills is fair game in politics, but tossing in jabs about their looks? Megyn Kelly shows she's not shy about crossing that line. On "The Megyn Kelly Show," the journalist pulled out all the stops to make sure she was one-upping Margaret Brennan, even if that meant commenting on her makeup.
"The moderators are gross. Margaret Brennan, not only do you desperately need some bronzer, you need to understand how to moderate a fair debate when you have half the country who's rooting for the other guy. She didn't even attempt to be fair," she said, because apparently, everyone needs to be as orange as Donald Trump, whom Kelly practically used to worship.
And this comment didn't sit well with her audience, stirring up some backlash among her followers. "Nothing says you're a sharp political pundit with fact-based analysis like insulting another woman's looks," one tweeted, with another saying, "The advice that Margaret needs more bronzer shows why Megyn's career is now as podcaster." And well, they're not wrong. While Brennan was fielding debate questions for millions of viewers across the country, Kelly was serving up what she thinks are burns to her niche audience, who still somehow tune in for her spicy takes. Brennan, for her part, unsurprisingly opted for the high road: complete silence. Her and Norah O'Donnell's response — or lack thereof — proved they're too classy to engage in such pettiness. You know what they say, silence really does speak volumes.