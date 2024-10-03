Megyn Kelly's Verbal Dagger About Margaret Brennan's Debate Makeup Is Low Even For Her

Megyn Kelly unleashed her fury over the 2024 vice-presidential debate on her show, sparing no mercy for moderators Margaret Brennan and Norah O'Donnell. On "The Megyn Kelly Show," the former Fox News anchor delivered a scathing review of their performance, questioning their handling of the debate and even taking a cheap shot at Brennan's makeup for the evening. We don't know about you, but we think that was uncalled for — even by Kelly's standards.

During the debate, Kelly showed her shady side on X, formerly Twitter, furiously live-tweeting her mounting irritation, which was specifically directed at Brennan and O'Donnell. "F you CBS — how DARE YOU," she tweeted, followed by a pointed jab at the moderators for daring to fact-check JD Vance — because apparently, they shouldn't be doing their jobs. "Tried to fact check. JD put you in your place. You WONT HIM FIGHT YOU AND YOU WONT LET THEM DEBATE," Kelly ranted. She also seemed particularly irked anytime the moderators spoke, tweeting, "The moderator's NEED to have the last word on everything is infuriating."

Back on her show, Kelly didn't pull any punches, either, serving up another round of complaining. "The moderators were disgusting," she said. "But JD Vance was a vision. And Tim Walz really did indeed look like the bumbling knucklehead he said he was." What we didn't anticipate, though, is that she would also come for Brennan's looks. Not really a girl's girl are you, Kelly?