What We Know About TikTok Star Taylor Rousseau Grigg's Tragic Death At 25

TikTok star and fashion influencer Taylor Rousseau Grigg has died at age 25. Her husband, Cameron Grigg, announced her sudden and devastating death on October 5, 2024, expressing that it came as a complete shock to their family.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Cameron stopped short of revealing the exact cause of Taylor's death but hinted that she had been dealing with multiple health issues. "This past year Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime. And in spite of that she still has been such a light and always brought joy to everyone around her," he wrote, noting that Taylor's final act of generosity was to donate her organs, a decision keeping her legacy alive in the most literal way. "Her earthly body is still here with us being ran by machines to keep her organs viable for donation," he said. "More than anything Taylor would want to know that she's continuing to save people's lives even after she's gone from this world. And even though her earthly body may have failed her, her memory and life will be carried on forever."

Cameron disclosed that frequent hospital visits had placed a significant financial strain on the couple, leading to the creation of a GoFundMe page to help manage the medical costs. "Taylor has been in and out of the hospital since we got married which has affected our financial situation, therefore we don't have any insurance," he penned. "A friend set up a gofundme for anyone who would like to contribute. And even if you can't contribute financially, prayers for our family are always needed."