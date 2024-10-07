Cissy Houston, Whitney Houston's Mother, Dead At 91

Whitney Houston's mother, Cissy Houston, died on October 7 at the age of 91, The Associated Press reported. She spent her last days in her New Jersey home while under hospice care for Alzheimer's. Her daughter-in-law, Pat Houston, said in a statement, "Our hearts are filled with pain and sadness." She described Cissy as "the matriarch of our family," adding: "Mother Cissy has been a strong and towering figure in our lives. A woman of deep faith and conviction, who cared greatly about family, ministry, and community. Her more than seven-decade career in music and entertainment will remain at the forefront of our hearts."

Like her late daughter, Cissy was a renowned singer who was a backup vocalist for Elvis Presley, Chaka Khan, Dionne Warwick, and other famous names. She earned herself two Grammys in the late '90s for her albums "Face to Face" and "He Leadeth Me." Cissy leaves behind her two sons, Gary Garland and Michael Houston.

More to come...