Bobbi Kristina Brown's Autopsy Report Has Some Disturbing Details

The following article includes mentions of substance use and domestic violence.

On January 31, 2015, the world was stunned to learn that the late Whitney Houston's only daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown was found unconscious in her bathtub at the Georgia home she shared with her longtime family friend turned romantic partner, Nick Gordon. Sadly, Brown died nearly six months later, on July 26, 2015. "She is finally at peace in the arms of God," the Houston family told Us Weekly in a statement. "We want to again thank everyone for their tremendous amount of love and support during these last few months."

It wasn't until March 2016, however, that Brown's autopsy report was released to the public and it contained some rather disturbing details. According to the official report released by the Fulton County Medical Examiner and signed by medical examiner Karen E. Sullivan, MD, Brown's cause of death was lobar pneumonia "due to hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy, delayed effects" and "due to immersion of face in water complicating mixed drug interaction."

While Bobbi Kristina Brown's manner of death was left undetermined, medical examiner Dr. Karen E. Sullivan noted that it was "unknown" as to how Brown ended up in the bathtub in the first place, or if her death was a result of an intentional or accidental cause. The official autopsy report did note, however, that Brown was "found in [a] water-filled bathtub" and had "used opiate, cocaine, and benzodiazepines."