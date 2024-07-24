Bobbi Kristina Brown's Autopsy Report Has Some Disturbing Details
The following article includes mentions of substance use and domestic violence.
On January 31, 2015, the world was stunned to learn that the late Whitney Houston's only daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown was found unconscious in her bathtub at the Georgia home she shared with her longtime family friend turned romantic partner, Nick Gordon. Sadly, Brown died nearly six months later, on July 26, 2015. "She is finally at peace in the arms of God," the Houston family told Us Weekly in a statement. "We want to again thank everyone for their tremendous amount of love and support during these last few months."
It wasn't until March 2016, however, that Brown's autopsy report was released to the public and it contained some rather disturbing details. According to the official report released by the Fulton County Medical Examiner and signed by medical examiner Karen E. Sullivan, MD, Brown's cause of death was lobar pneumonia "due to hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy, delayed effects" and "due to immersion of face in water complicating mixed drug interaction."
While Bobbi Kristina Brown's manner of death was left undetermined, medical examiner Dr. Karen E. Sullivan noted that it was "unknown" as to how Brown ended up in the bathtub in the first place, or if her death was a result of an intentional or accidental cause. The official autopsy report did note, however, that Brown was "found in [a] water-filled bathtub" and had "used opiate, cocaine, and benzodiazepines."
Nick Gordon was found civilly liable for Bobbi Kristina Brown's death
As you may recall, Bobbi Kristina Brown was found unconscious by a friend and her partner, Nick Gordon. Prior to Brown's death, the conservator of Brown's estate, attorney Bedelia Hargove, filed a lawsuit against Gordon in June 2015 alleging that he was not only physically abusive to Brown but also stole money from her. "We pray that justice will be done for her and that it will be swift," Hargrove said in a statement to People.
Following Brown's death, however, Hargrove amended the lawsuit to include a wrongful death allegation. According to document obtained by E! News, Hargrove alleged in the lawsuit that Gordon gave Brown a "toxic cocktail rendering her unconscious," and then "put her face down in a tub of cold water causing her to suffer brain damage."
As for Gordon, he vehemently denied any wrongdoing. "The recent lawsuit against Nick is slanderous and meritless," a spokesperson for Gordon's attorney told USA Today. In the end, Gordon was found legally responsible for the death of Brown and ordered to pay a staggering $36 million to the Brown family. Sadly, Gordon died of a heroin overdose on January 1, 2020, as first reported by TMZ.
Bobby Brown believes Nick Gordon was responsible for both Bobbi Kristina Brown's death and Whitney Houston's death
Tragically, Bobbi Kristina Brown's famous mother, Whitney Houston, suffered a similar fate, due to an accidental drowning in her own bathtub in February 2012. According to Houston's official autopsy report, Houston's drowning was "due to or as a consequence of effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use."
In an interesting turn of events, however, Bobby Brown, Houston's ex-husband and the father of Bobbi Kristina, came forward and revealed why he believed that Nick Gordon was responsible for Whitney Houston's death as well as Bobbi Kristina's. "He was the only one there with both situations with my ex-wife and my daughter, and they both died the same way," Bobby explained during an episode of "Red Table Talk" in April 2021. (File that one under Jada Pinkett Smith's biggest "Red Table Talk" confessions.) He also said that he felt his daughter was trapped in an abusive and controlling relationship. "It was rough, and it still is rough. I think about it every day," he confessed.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.