Lana Del Rey shocked everyone when she married Jeremy Dufrene on September 26, 2024, just a month after going public with the relationship. While surprising, the unexpected wedding isn't out of character for her. After all, Del Rey has often kept her relationship history out of the spotlight. A swamp boat captain and alligator tour guide from Louisiana, Dufrene couldn't come from a more different background than the "Summertime" singer. But he is no stranger to celebrities, as Dufrene has an interesting link to Glen Powell, who considers him a friend.

In 2015, Powell, known for starring alongside Tom Cruise on "Top Gun: Maverick," gave Dufrene a shoutout on his Instagram, illustrating what a great time he had on his boat. "J-Bone and G-Trash. We're both single and ready to mingle. Find us on the swamp or at the Daiquiris To-Go place next door or on Craigslist Personals. Sorry for partying. (Not sorry)," he captioned a photo of the two together. What a twist to an already strange tale.

Del Rey is known for having trouble with relationships, but her romance with the swamp guide has surprised even the most loyal of fans. But Del Rey disagrees. She has praised him and the way he makes her feel. "Jeremy is the one and only. And amazing. And we're very happy," she commented on an Instagram page that shared rather invasive paparazzi footage of the newlyweds. But Del Rey clearly isn't the first celeb Dufrene has charmed, as evidenced by his friendship with Powell.