Lana Del Rey's Swamp Boat Captain Husband Has A Strange Connection To Another Celebrity
Lana Del Rey shocked everyone when she married Jeremy Dufrene on September 26, 2024, just a month after going public with the relationship. While surprising, the unexpected wedding isn't out of character for her. After all, Del Rey has often kept her relationship history out of the spotlight. A swamp boat captain and alligator tour guide from Louisiana, Dufrene couldn't come from a more different background than the "Summertime" singer. But he is no stranger to celebrities, as Dufrene has an interesting link to Glen Powell, who considers him a friend.
In 2015, Powell, known for starring alongside Tom Cruise on "Top Gun: Maverick," gave Dufrene a shoutout on his Instagram, illustrating what a great time he had on his boat. "J-Bone and G-Trash. We're both single and ready to mingle. Find us on the swamp or at the Daiquiris To-Go place next door or on Craigslist Personals. Sorry for partying. (Not sorry)," he captioned a photo of the two together. What a twist to an already strange tale.
Del Rey is known for having trouble with relationships, but her romance with the swamp guide has surprised even the most loyal of fans. But Del Rey disagrees. She has praised him and the way he makes her feel. "Jeremy is the one and only. And amazing. And we're very happy," she commented on an Instagram page that shared rather invasive paparazzi footage of the newlyweds. But Del Rey clearly isn't the first celeb Dufrene has charmed, as evidenced by his friendship with Powell.
Glen Powell met Jeremy Dufrene while filming Scream Queens
A Texas native, Glen Powell has been exploring the Gulf Coast's bayous since he was a kid. When he was cast in "Scream Queens" and learned he would live in New Orleans in 2015, he was not at all mad. He jumped at every opportunity to go on a swamp tour and took anyone who wanted to tag along. That's how he became friends with Jeremy Dufrene. "He'd sometimes let me drive, you know, kind of help run the tour," Powell said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in May 2024.
During that time, Dufrene proved that he had Powell's back amid a conversation about New Orleans' high disappearance rates. When Powell wondered if that could be attributed to the swamps, Dufrene shared he had no doubts. All you had to do was remove someone's teeth and hair, and the gators would ensure no vestiges would ever be found. "We kind of looked out at the swamp for a bit, and he goes, 'Why, do you need anything?'" Powell recalled.
Dufrene was probably just kidding. "Maybe he wasn't. I mean, I'm sure Jeremy is a great ... he would be there for me if I needed him," Powell said before turning to the camera to add: "I don't need you." The friendship has lasted beyond the actor's time in Louisiana, as Dufrene proved ahead of his interview with Clarkson. "Check my dude Glen Powell out! Don't miss it," he captioned a Facebook post.