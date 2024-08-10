What's The Story Behind Glen Powell And Tom Cruise's Unlikely Friendship?

Glen Powell and Tom Cruise are the bromance we never knew we needed. Who would've thought that Hollywood's eternal A-lister and a rising star with a handful of credits would become such tight pals? Yet here we are, and we can thank Cruise for that. His insistence on casting Powell in "Top Gun: Maverick" helped Powell's career takeoff — and for their friendship to blossom.

Sure, actors becoming friends isn't groundbreaking, but Powell and Cruise's bond has continued to thrive even after the cameras stopped rolling. To the surprise of fans — and probably Powell himself — Cruise showed up at the London premiere of "Twisters" in casual attire, skipping the red carpet altogether to support his buddy. He even posted about it on Instagram, writing, "Fun night with friends, watching a movie!!" Powell, clearly loving every minute of it, told E! News that he and Cruise had become practically BFFs. "It's the best," he said of their friendship. "He's such a great friend and such a great mentor and it's been such a special part of my life... Making that movie together was one that changed my life."

This unexpected bromance started on set and shows no signs of slowing down. And who knows? Maybe we'll see more of them together on-screen in future "Top Gun" movies. Funnily, Powell, who spent years fanboying over Cruise, never imagined they'd end up good friends — let alone Cruise fighting to star alongside him.