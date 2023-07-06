Celeb Group Chats We're Insanely Jealous Of
We can only imagine what happens in group chats between celebrities. Do Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox reminisce about their time on "Friends"? Are comedic duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler constantly sending one another funny memes throughout the day? Are Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart texting one another for their next big collab?
It's safe to say that fans would love to peek at what these stars and others are chatting about daily. In fact, we've seen celebs share a few screenshots of their conversations, and to many of our surprise, they look a lot like ours! For example, the Kardashian-Jenner family starts their day with an inspirational Bible verse from momager Kris Jenner in one big family group chat. Then there's the cast of "Riverdale" who keep in touch via text by sending funny TikToks or when they need some advice. "We're always texting each other when personal things happen. We very much lean on each other," Camila Mendes told Us Weekly in 2021.
We're insanely jealous of these celebrity group chats and the ones listed below. From the cast of '90s teen drama "Dawson's Creek" (yes, many of them still keep in touch!) to what the women of Victoria's Secret are chatting about regularly, take a look at which chat groups we wish we could scroll through!
Ben Affleck has a Wordle group chat
The online game Wordle became a viral sensation in early 2022. The game concept is relatively easy — a player must guess a five-letter word in as few tries as possible. It's a highly addictive game that's played once a day. Unsurprisingly, a few celebrities have also found themselves trying to figure out the Wordle of the day. Some have even gone as far as battling it out with their just-as-famous friends to see who can get the lowest number of tries.
Actor Ben Affleck admitted that he's a massive fan of Wordle. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in March 2023, the "Air" actor shared, "I was invited to join a cool little red velvet rope celebrity Wordle group," with A-list pals Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper, and Jason Bateman. Little? We'd love to see that conversation! According to Affleck, all four men take the game very seriously and have no problem taking jabs at one another.
"You have to do the Wordle, the Quordle, and the Octordle and add up your score, and then whoever gets the lowest score wins for the day. It's fiercely competitive, and there's a lot of mockery and derision. So I'm in training," Affleck said.
Elijah Wood has a clever name for his Lord of the Rings text chain
It's been over 20 years since Elijah Wood had to put on his prosthetic hobbit feet to transform into Frodo Baggins in the first installment of "The Lord of the Rings." Since then, he's starred as Ryan Newman in the comedy series "Wilfred," and Walter Tattersall in the Showtime hit "Yellowjackets." However, working on the "LOTR" film trilogy seems to hold a special place in Wood's heart as he revealed that he and his hobbit co-stars are still very close.
Talking with The Wall Street Journal in March 2023, Wood shared that he regularly chats with actors Dominic Monaghan, Sean Astin, and Billy Boyd, with whom he starred in all three "LOTR" films. "It's literally in my phone as The Hobbit. If we're not texting each other about something, we also do the New York Times crossword mini every day, and we try and beat each other for time," the actor said. Wood added, "The four of us hadn't been in the same room in over a decade, and last year we did a series of conventions together, and it was just the most incredible opportunity for us to reconnect."
In 2022, fans saw Wood, Monaghan, and Boyd come together to support Amazon's series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" after it received massive racist backlash for casting actors of color. The men wore shirts that featured hobbit ears in different skin tones, with Wood captioning his photo on Twitter: "You are all welcome."
Can you guess who's in the Spider-Boys group chat?
Tobey Macguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland all have one thing in common: they've had to suit up as Spider-Man. Fans all know that Macguire was the first to portray Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the early to mid-2000s, with Garfield reprising the role in two films in 2012 and 2014. The Spidey torch has since been passed to Tom Holland, whose first feature film in his trilogy debuted in 2017. Not only have these actors starred as the web-shooting superhero, but they've also formed a bond after all three men reunited for 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
Explaining how Holland felt that special connection with Macguire and Garfield despite not knowing them very well, he told BBC Radio 1, "We share something that only us three could possibly imagine. Maybe a few stunt doubles, [but] it's different ... actually being the guy." In addition, Holland revealed that he began a WhatsApp group with the two men, but it isn't very active. "I think I'm the only one who's ever spoken in it," he joked.
However, the three actors appear to have gotten closer, which means their WhatsApp group has also received more action. In June 2023, Holland told The Hollywood Reporter, "Myself, Andrew, Tobey — we have this amazing bond as three people who have been through something that is so unique that we really are like brothers. We have a great group chat, and we catch up every now and then. It's called the Spider-Boys."
The Twilight cast has an unbreakable bond
The "Twilight" Saga gave us a vampire love story we never thought we needed. Based on author Stephenie Meyer's fantasy books, the first film debuted in 2008, with the last and fifth movie concluding in 2012. With the actors working so closely together for four years, a bond between them was inevitable.
When the films were nearing their end, Ashley Greene, who starred as Alice Cullen, touched on the close relationships she formed with her cast in 2011. "I feel like it's a once-in-a-lifetime thing to be part of something like this. That's something that's very special. And the bonds that were formed is something that I wouldn't give up. 'Twilight' is ending, but at least I know these bonds are still going to be there," she told Collider.
After over 10 years later, Greene was right about keeping in contact with her co-stars. Speaking to E! News in February 2023, she shared that a "Twilight" text chain is very much active. "We're really, honestly, a big giant family. It's really beautiful to see all these years later — and all these life stages later — that we're so supportive of one another," she said. With many of her castmates getting married and welcoming children, Greene added that she planned to meet with co-star Kellan Lutz, who starred as Emmett Cullen, for a playdate with their kids.
This Top Gun: Maverick actor loves using emojis in the group chat
We can only imagine what the "Top Gun: Maverick" actors talk about in their epic group chat. The film featured an A-list lineup of male actors, including Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Jay Ellis, Jon Hamm, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Danny Ramirez. During an interview with Us Weekly at the 2023 Golden Globes, Davis spilled the beans on the men keeping a close bond via text, but wouldn't disclose too much information on what these stars talk about. We'll take a good guess that there's some banter about who works out harder at the gym.
"It's a lot like, 'Oh my gosh, I can't wait to see you tomorrow,' 'Can't wait to do this, can't wait to do that.' But we all see each other outside anyway. It's just like, to be forced to have to come together [for awards shows], it makes it even better," Davis shared. He added that Cruise is a fan of using emojis in the chat, revealing, "I texted him 'goodnight' last night and ... he sent me a little kissy face, and I was like, 'Aw, thank you, Tom.'"
The cast of Parks and Recreation are one big family
"Parks and Recreation" had a brilliant cast that included Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Aziz Ansari, and of course, Chris Pratt, all of whom continued to be highly successful after the show ended in 2015. With each star going on to work on much bigger projects since saying goodbye to Pawnee, Indiana, we'd think that most of them wouldn't keep in touch. However, that's far from the truth.
In a 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Adam Scott, who starred as Ben Wyatt in the series, shared that a "Parks and Rec" group chat is still going strong. "We all have a text chain that we're always adding to. It's the same text chain we've had since the show was shooting. We're all still friends, and it's just the best group of people. And I miss them tremendously," he shared.
Pratt, whose star status has risen exponentially since "Parks and Rec," reified those statements when appearing on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in April 2023. "We still keep in touch," the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star revealed. "We have a text thread ... people's birthdays and celebrations. And obviously, so many of the cast members are doing such amazing things. Checking in and supporting each other."
The Boy Meets World gang are still close
The beloved '90s coming-of-age sitcom "Boy Meets World" said farewell to their fans over 20 years ago. However, after all these years, the castmates are very much still in contact, with stars Ben Savage (Cory Matthews) and Danielle Fishel (Topanga Lawrence) even reprising their roles in the 2014 spin-off "Girl Meets World," starring as married parents.
In 2022, Savage spoke to Us Weekly about keeping a tight bond with his old castmates, which included Fishel, Will Friedle, who starred as Savage's older brother Eric, and Rider Strong, who played best friend Sean Hunter. "There's a group chat, and, of course, you know, I'm always very happy for them. I'm always wishing them the best. ... It's interesting when you start off as kids with people, 'cause it's like you're just sort of connected throughout your lives," he shared.
However, in June 2023, Fishel, Rider, and Friedle, who host the "Pod Meets World" podcast, revealed that they hadn't spoken to Savage in three years. Fishel told Variety, "He ghosted us." Friedle, who noted that there was no wrongdoing or hatred between the castmates, added, "He disappeared — I wish I knew why to this day." Here's hoping Savage reconnects with his old pals.
The men and women of One Tree Hill have separate text chains
The cast of "One Tree Hill" have remained extremely close. The women who led the series, including Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, and Bethany Joy Lenz, have especially formed a close bond after the show concluded in 2012 after nine seasons. Six years later, Bush told Bustle that the women continue to have an active text group: "Our group texts are lit. If people could see them, I'm like, oh man, this would be something. We literally have a group text with every girl who's ever been on the show, and it's off the chain all the time."
The relationship between the men of the series is just as solid. In 2020, Tyler Hilton told Today that his former co-stars, which include Chad Michael Murray, Paul Johansson, and Lee Norris, have been very supportive through a constant group chat when he became a first-time dad. "They started a 'One Tree Hill' dad chat on Father's Day. It was the cutest thing. ... I was thinking, 'Dude, if any of us thought we'd one day be on a Father's Day chat together, we would've been like: What?' It was wild."
In 2021, Lenz, Bush, and Burton did fans all a favor when they launched their "Drama Queens" podcast, where they dissect every episode of the show. The women have since welcomed guest appearances by former castmates, including Norris, Antwon Tanner, and Barbara Alyn Woods.
The Dawson's Creek chat group excluded two castmates
In 2018, the cast of the late '90s teen drama "Dawson's Creek" reunited to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary with a cover story for Entertainment Weekly. The series debuted in 1998 and ran for six seasons, ending in 2003. The memorable cast that included Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson, Meredith Monroe, and Busy Philipps were all on hand to reminisce on their days working together.
In an interview with ET, Monroe revealed that she and many of her old castmates decided to start a group chat after seeing one another again for the show's anniversary. "James, Josh, Katie, we're all in a group text. We reconnected, and now we have a group text going again, so that's been nice," the actor said.
However, the news that a few old cast members reconnected via a text group surprised Philipps, who apparently didn't get the memo. Adding that Williams was also not included in the text chain, she told Us Weekly, "I don't know why we're not on it, but we're not. Maybe they figure that we're fine." Philipps added, "I have everyone's number individually. Should I text them all together, like, 'Hey, guys. Want to include me in?'" Apparently, there's no love lost, with Philipps stating that she wasn't a fan of group texting.
Taylor Swift's girl squad was fun while it lasted
Remember Taylor Swift's girl squad? Fans first got a glimpse of Swift's besties when they appeared in her 2015 music video for "Bad Blood." These A-list stars included Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Hailee Steinfeld, and models Karlie Kloss and Lily Aldridge.
In 2016, Steinfeld shared with BBC Radio 1 that the women could constantly chat with one another thanks to WhatsApp. "We try to [speak a lot]. It's so crazy being all over the world at the same time and rarely being in the same place at the same time. But it's so much fun to stay in contact and find each other along the way, and all get caught up," she revealed.
However, the squad has since disbanded, and only a few of Swift's girl gang are in constant communication. There are no hard feelings, with Swift telling Elle in 2019 about the group simply growing apart. "Something about, 'We're in our young twenties!' hurls people together into groups that can feel like your chosen family. And maybe they will be for the rest of your life. Or maybe they'll just be your comrades for an important phase, but not forever," Swift said. "It's sad but sometimes, when you grow, you outgrow relationships. You may leave behind friendships along the way, but you'll always keep the memories."
The Mean Girls cast reunites via text every October 3rd
Any fan of the movie "Mean Girls" knows the importance of October 3rd. It was the day actor Jonathan Bennett's character Aaron Samuels asked Cady, played by Lindsay Lohan, what day it was, and the rest was history. The day has even been honored as "Mean Girls Day" because of the memorable scene. In fact, Bennett shared with E! News in 2022 that a group chat that includes himself, Lohan, and the rest of the cast "lights up every October 3rd."
Speaking about an ongoing friendship that also included Amanda Seyfried and Danny Franzese, Bennett shared, "It's like a family. We all got to be involved in this really special movie that meant a lot to a lot of people and you don't always get that in your career." Cast member Lacey Chabert, who has worked with Bennett in Hallmark holiday films, resonated with him when she added, "It's nice to just have catch-ups. When you care about people, it doesn't matter how much time has passed, you just pick up where you left off and that's the beautiful part of life."
The women of Victoria's Secret offer up tons of advice
Have you ever wondered what the models of Victoria's Secret are chatting about in their group texts? Well, VS Angel Josephine Skriver gave fans a little glimpse into what goes down in the group chats between the women when she told W magazine in 2018, "We're all also in this massive group text we have going on all year, which is like a little support system of sisters on hold for whatever, really, from specific workouts to, 'Hey, I need food recommendations for this city.'" She added, "It's definitely helpful to have a panel of opinions when you want to know if your outfit's cute for that night."
With many of the veteran Victoria's Secret models welcoming children in the past few years, Candice Swanepoel told Us Weekly in 2019 that there's also a specific group chain for the moms of the bunch. "Behati [Prinsloo], Lily [Aldridge], we all ... have our mommy chat," she shared, adding that their conversations usually center around what the best products are for their little ones.
The Avengers have their very own chat group
There's nothing better than seeing MCU's Captain America, the Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, and Hawkeye band together for one epic battle. So far, the cast has worked with one another in four "Avengers" movies, and they've since developed a lasting bond outside of filming.
During a 2019 interview with BBC Radio 1, MCU actors Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, and Paul Rudd revealed that they all stay connected through a group chat, despite Hemsworth being the toughest to reach. Stating that he has an Australian number and an American one, Hemsworth joked, "So when I fly to America, I'm like, 'Cool, 40 days of messages to catch up with.'" And according to the "Thor" actor, Jeremy Renner sends the most inappropriate videos, stating, "That guy's a sicko," while Chris Evans comes in second.
Sitting down with Jimmy Kimmel in November 2022, Hemsworth reassured the host that there was an active group chat between himself and his MCU family. The action stars, including Robert Downey Jr., even made light-hearted jokes about Evans' cover for People's "Sexiest Man Alive" issue.
Brie Larson and her pals love to show support for one another
There's nothing better than seeing Hollywood's most talented women coming together to show one another support. In 2017, Marvel star Brie Larson revealed that she had an epic group chat between herself, Emma Stone, and Jennifer Lawrence. It just so happened that all three of the women have the same thing in common: they're all Oscar winners.
Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2017, Larson revealed that Stone and Lawrence provided words of encouragement when she was working on "Room," for which she won best actress at the 88th Academy Awards. She started a group chat with the women that soon grew when Amy Schumer and Lena Dunham joined. "That [group of friends] saved my life. I was able to talk with them about everything that was going on in my life, and it was with the people who had been through it before and are also hilarious. That support and acceptance was everything," Larson said.
It just so happened that Stone would win her golden statue for best actress at the 89th Academy Awards for "La La Land." And who was there to celebrate her win? It was none other than Larson, who shared the sweet moment she embraced Stone backstage after her big win on Instagram. The "Captain Marvel" star captioned it, "You know what's better than winning? Watching your friends win."