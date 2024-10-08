The Truth About The Menendez Brothers' Life In Prison

The bizarre Menendez brothers' case was one of the biggest news pieces to break in the early '90s. In August 1989, Lyle and Erik Menendez reported that their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, had been killed. It wasn't until March 1990 that the brothers became suspects after their psychologist's girlfriend told the police that they had confessed to the murder. After two lengthy trials in which both Lyle and Erik claimed they were sexually abused by their father, they were found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole.

In a 2005 interview with People, Erik, who had married his wife, Tammi Ruth Saccoman, while in prison, gave a glimpse of his life behind bars. "The cell I live in is tiny ... about 6′ by 4′. Two people live in the cell. The cell is so small that only one person can be up off the bunks at a time. There is a commode and a sink," he described. The one upside was that he had a window so that he could look outside, but prison life was still rough. "The thing you have to get used to in prison are the violent noises. It is very difficult to live with," Erik stated, adding that fights broke out regularly. At the time, it had been nine years since he had seen Lyle and the Menendez brothers would spend over two decades apart before they saw each other again.