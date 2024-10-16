Celebs Jaden Smith Has Ignited Romance Rumors With
As the eldest child of Hollywood stars Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith was born in the spotlight. Along with his younger sister, Willow, Jaden has grown up with immense privilege while under the watchful eye of the public and the press. Will and Jada know all too well that raising kids in the limelight can be difficult, so they've always done their best to nurture their individuality. "Jada and I are very serious about finding what they are, and encouraging them to be what they are because you can never be happy being what you're not," Will told BET of his parenting style.
With that said, it seems there's no fighting DNA for Jaden, who soon followed in his parents' footsteps, bagging a series of acting roles before establishing his own music career. The "PINK" singer doesn't navigate Hollywood in the same way as his parents, though. While Will and Jada have been very open about the ups and downs in their relationship, Jaden prefers to keep his private life under wraps.
Jaden has worked very hard to protect his privacy and shared very little about his romantic relationships with the public. However, he's been unable to keep every detail of his personal life out of the spotlight. He's been photographed with numerous celebrities ranging from actors to models to musicians, many of whom he's been rumored to be dating. In this article, we'll unpack which celebs Jaden has sparked romance rumors with and details about their suspected relationships.
Madison Pettis was Jaden Smith's first flame
By the time he was 13, Jaden Smith already had a successful acting career. He'd also ticked off plenty of other milestones, too, like attending his first red carpet event and embarking on his first romantic relationship. In 2010, Smith sparked romance rumors with "Cory in the House" star, Madison Pettis. The pair were photographed attending events together and the rumor mill soon started.
One of the biggest events in their relationship was Pettis' thirteenth birthday party, a huge celebration complete with a red carpet and paparazzi. Video footage from the night captured Pettis and Smith hanging out and heading into the photo booth together. Pettis also gave an interview when her party was ending expressing her joy with the evening's festivities. Smith was by her side for the whole thing, and Pettis introduced them together before she started speaking. "It was amazing. It was so much fun, better than I ever could have imagined. The photo booth was awesome. We took a tonne of pictures in there," Pettis gushed (via YouTube). Smith then added: "I got here really early, so it was a lot of fun."
Although their romantic relationship didn't last, the pair have maintained a close friendship. They were notably spotted enjoying dinner together at a restaurant in West Hollywood alongside Smith's sister Willow in 2021.
Jaden Smith dated his sister's bestie Stella Hudgens
Growing up in Hollywood, it's no surprise that Jaden and Willow Smith have some pretty famous friends, as well as romantic partners. Jaden seems to prefer dating from the celebrity pool, no doubt because that person is more likely to be able to relate to navigating life in the public eye. One person who could definitely understand growing up around fame was Stella Hudgens, the younger sister of Vanessa Hudgens. The pair are rumored to have dated from July 2011 to August 2012, meeting through Willow Smith as she and Stella are close friends.
While Jaden Smith and Stella Hudgens didn't make many public appearances together, they were spotted occasionally on casual outings around L.A. and could be seen holding hands. They no doubt bonded over having famous siblings during their relationship as Vanessa was at the height of her "High School Musical" fame, and Willow was riding high off the success of her hit singles "Whip My Hair" and "21st Century Girl." Of course, you may not know that Vanessa Hudgens' little sister Stella has been successful in her own right, too. The younger of the Hudgens sisters also has some acting chops and has appeared on TV shows like "According to Jim" and "American Family."
Jaden Smith and Kylie Jenner will 'always have love' for each other
In 2013, Jaden Smith's blossoming romance with Kendall Jenner was all over the press, especially after they were spotted holding hands while ice skating together at her 17th birthday bash. But the reports were entirely fictional. Smith only had eyes for Kendall's younger sister, Kylie Jenner.
There's been a lot of speculation about what really happened between Kylie Jenner and Jaden Smith over the years, but the pair are believed to have started dating in March 2013, four months after Kendall's birthday. "They're dating. It's new, but they've been friends forever," a source told Us Weekly. Smith tried to keep things pretty low-key while talking about their relationship, but he did let slip that the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star had been out to visit him while he was working in New York.
Smith and Jenner's rumored romance lasted until 2014, but they remained close. "Jaden, though, will always love Kylie, and Kylie will always have a love for Jaden. They grew up together and were each others' first loves," a source told E! Eventually, Jenner moved on with rapper Tyga, and later Travis Scott. Following Jenner and Scott's split in 2021, rumors swirled that Smith and Jenner had rekindled their romance after they were spotted hanging out at Hailey and Justin Bieber's wedding. However, it seems they left their romance in the past and are just friends these days.
Jaden Smith taking Amandla Stenberg to prom went viral
Months after his split with Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith sparked romance rumors with "The Hunger Games" star Amandla Stenberg, best known for playing young District 11 tribute, Rue. Stenberg sent the internet into a frenzy in 2015 when she shared on Instagram revealing that Smith was her prom date (via E!). In the snap, the duo posed together with Stenberg wearing a striking gold and black dress while Jaden, who has his arm around her, donned a dark blazer over a long black and cream dress, which he paired with black jeans and trainers. He also matched his white and gold fingerless gloves to the color of Stenberg's dress.
While the pair maintained that they were simply platonic dates, Stenberg fanned the flames of their rumored romance when she gushed about men who were comfortable expressing their femininity in an interview a few months later. Speaking to Dazed, she said: "I love it when guys can be feminine and express their emotions and creativity; it shows strength." Although she didn't mention Smith by name, he has been known to challenge stereotypical gender norms. It's not clear if their relationship ever progressed beyond friendship, but these two definitely got close.
Smith's name was later brought up again in a feud between Stenberg and his ex. Stenberg publicly criticized Jenner for appropriating black culture to which Jenner replied, "go and hang out w Jaden (sic)."
Jaden Smith broke Sarah Snyder's heart
The beginning of Jaden Smith's relationship with model Sarah Snyder overlaps with the timeline of his supposed romance with Amandla Stenberg as the pair were first spotted hanging out in the summer of 2015. During that time, Snyder was embroiled in some controversy as she was briefly jailed after being accused of stealing a $15,995 Hermes Birkin handbag from a New York consignment store, although the charges were eventually dropped.
Their two-year-long romance was marked by a series of adorable PDA moments. They were notably spotted kissing and cuddling at New York Fashion Week in 2016, and paparazzi shots from one runaway event showed Snyder holding two red roses as she affectionately sat on Smith's lap.
However, Smith and Snyder's relationship came to a staggering halt in 2017. Of their split, an insider told Us Weekly: "They had been on the rocks for a while ... and stopped having shared interests." Meanwhile, another source intimated that their breakup was a little bit more one-sided. "He finished it, and she was heartbroken. They were both so young to be getting so involved, and Jaden decided to end it before they got in any deeper. Sarah was pushing for an engagement and Jaden was just freaked out by that ... he's only 18 years old," they told Hollywood Life.
He got serious with Odessa Adlon despite his mom's objections
Jaden Smith has had quite the transformation over the years, and somewhere along the way his romances started getting a lot more serious – at least according to the internet. After a two-year relationship with Sarah Snyder, Jaden started a new romance with actor Odessa Adlon. Smith is rumored to have dated Adlon, who is best known for playing Joey in "Grand Army" and Connie in "Fresh Kills," from 2017 to 2019. The pair were spotted holding hands and packing on the PDA during a sweet day out at the beach — just a month after his split with Snyder was reported.
However, it seems Smith's mom didn't totally approve of their romance. During an episode of "Red Table Talk'" Jada Pinkett Smith admitted that she has been left concerned over some of her son's romantic choices. "Your kids aren't always going to date people that you love, but I've learned that you really just have to be there in support because that can create a conflict that you can't get around," she added in a candid live video.
While Pinkett Smith didn't specify any of Jaden's girlfriends by name, he was dating Adlon when the video was posted in June 2018. Their relationship came to an end in 2019 amidst reports of Smith kissing a mystery girl at Coachella.
Jaden Smith called Tyler, the Creator his boyfriend
During the time that he is believed to have been in a relationship with Odessa Adlon, Jaden Smith also sparked romance rumors with another celebrity; Tyler, the Creator. Smith publicly outed the rapper as his boyfriend in a series of tweets before declaring his love for the "Gone, Gone / Thank You" singer live on stage in 2018. "I just want to say Tyler, the Creator is the best friend in the world and I love him so f–king much," he said (via YouTube). Tyler responded by calling him crazy and using a racial slur. Smith has since deleted his tweets.
This all came years after a public feud in which Tyler made it very clear he didn't like Smith or his music. But he later changed his tune and reportedly asked "The Pursuit of Happyness" star to send him nudes. The truth about Smith's relationship with Tyler remains unclear, as Tyler denied any form of romance between them. Smith may well have been trolling the rapper in retaliation for his previous behavior.
Jaden Smith has been close with Sofia Richie for years
From 2012 to 2013, somewhere between his relationship with Stella Hudgens and his romance with Kyle Jenner, Jaden Smith reportedly dated fellow nepo baby Sofia Richie. But sparks were really flying between the pair in 2020 when they were spotted getting cozy at the beach together. "They were laughing and joking and looked very intimate. Sofia sat on the sand with her arms around Jaden, hugging him tightly, after they cooled off with a dip in the ocean. They only had eyes for each other," a source told Us Weekly of their romantic outline.
Smith was publicly single while Richie was fresh out of her relationship with Scott Disick. Reports suggested that Smith was helping the model move on from her ex, but the rapper explained their relationship was strictly platonic in an interview. During an appearance on "On Air with Ryan Seacrest" he said: "Me and Sophia have been friends for like 10 years. We've been going to the beach pretty consistently for 10 years too. But, yeah, we're just homies and we love each other and it was fun."
He gave Cara Delevingne roses on Valentine's Day
Jaden Smith first got to know model and actor Cara Delevingne when they co-starred in the 2020 romantic drama, "Life In a Year." They played a couple facing a devastating diagnosis. After discovering his girlfriend Isabelle (Delevingne) is dying, Daryn (Smith) promises to make the most of the time she has left. It seems the two got close while filming the emotional movie, but they were both in relationships off-screen — Jaden with Odessa Adlon and Delevingne with "Pretty Little Liars" star Ashley Benson.
Delevingne and Smith, who have a six-year age gap, first sparked romantic rumors in 2021. They were pictured meeting up for a date, Smith with a huge bouquet of red roses in hand. Both celebs were wearing masks due to the Covid-19 virus, but seemed to remove them when they embraced before locking lips on the street.
The "Only Murders In the Building" star is known for being physically affectionate with her friends, and their romantic dalliance doesn't seem to have continued beyond this Valentine's Day date – at least publicly. So, the question remains, were Delevingne and Smith ever actually a couple?
Jaden had a long-term romance with Sab Zada
It's hard to know which celebrity romance rumors are true and which are not. In the months that Jaden Smith was pictured with Sofia Richie and Cara Delevigne, he was also spotted getting cozy with model and influencer Sab Zada. They were first pictured together in September 2020. However, it wasn't until they were spotted packing on the PDA during a Valentine's Day trip to Disney in 2022 that the world seemed to realize they were a couple. Two days after their romantic celebrations, Zada posted a selfie on Instagram in front of a huge bouquet of red roses, much like the ones Smith had previously given to Delevingne. "Cue 'love me like you do,'" she wrote alongside the snap, adding a love heart emoji at the end of the caption. She alluded to her relationship with Smith again a few months later on X, formerly Twitter, writing: "You stole my heart before anyone knew you had it."
Although Zada didn't name Smith as her boyfriend, it was clear from their PDA that the pair were romantically involved. From beach days in Malibu to Coachella dates, the pair seemed very loved up. And their romance was reportedly getting serious as Smith leaned on Zada in the aftermath of his father's infamous Oscars slap in March 2022. "He has shared his feelings about his father's difficult situation with her, and she has been nothing but supportive and loving and there for him," a source said to Us Weekly. However, their long relationship came to a staggering halt in 2024.
Did Jaden Smith cheat with Khleopatre Donezo?
It seems that Jaden Smith's almost four-year relationship with Sab Zada ended when he was spotted kissing model Khleopatre Donezo in August 2024. The pair were spotted embracing and locking lips on a yacht in Ibiza while chilling in their swimwear, just days after Smith enjoyed a date night with Zada in Los Angeles. They also went snorkeling together after the boat set sail.
Smith and Donezo's romantic liaison appears to have been quite brief as the rapper and the Parisian model have been clocked publicly together since. However, it did coincide with his break-up with Zada. While neither of them officially announced the news, Zada shared a series of tweets that alluded to her heartbreak. "This is a horrible and disappointing situation but if everyone can try to be a little bit kinder, these are all real people with real feelings," she wrote on X after the photos were published. Zada also shared a subsequent tweet urging followers to be kind and not spew hate, showing she was rising above her heartache.
Jaden Smith turned heads when he was spotted with Paola Locatelli
Before his split with Sab Zada, Jaden Smith was also seen enjoying the company of another Parisian model; Paola Locatelli. Alongside modeling, Locatelli is also an actor who has starred in a French adaptation of "Dangerous Liaisons" and the Netflix series "Thicker Than Water."
She and Jaden were seen together at the Louis Vuitton afterparty in the City of Love in June 2023. Pictures from the night show reveal that Smith and Locatelli shared a passionate kiss before enjoying a night of partying together. Then 19-year-old Locatelli was reportedly single at the time but had been dating French YouTuber Sundy until 2022, while Smith was known to be dating Zada.
Jaden had been in Paris to attend the Pharrell Williams' menswear show as he made his debut as creative director. It's unclear if he met Locatelli at the event or if they had an ongoing relationship. However, their time together appears to have been brief. As of October 2024, it seems Smith is enjoying the single life.