Celebs Jaden Smith Has Ignited Romance Rumors With

As the eldest child of Hollywood stars Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith was born in the spotlight. Along with his younger sister, Willow, Jaden has grown up with immense privilege while under the watchful eye of the public and the press. Will and Jada know all too well that raising kids in the limelight can be difficult, so they've always done their best to nurture their individuality. "Jada and I are very serious about finding what they are, and encouraging them to be what they are because you can never be happy being what you're not," Will told BET of his parenting style.

With that said, it seems there's no fighting DNA for Jaden, who soon followed in his parents' footsteps, bagging a series of acting roles before establishing his own music career. The "PINK" singer doesn't navigate Hollywood in the same way as his parents, though. While Will and Jada have been very open about the ups and downs in their relationship, Jaden prefers to keep his private life under wraps.

Jaden has worked very hard to protect his privacy and shared very little about his romantic relationships with the public. However, he's been unable to keep every detail of his personal life out of the spotlight. He's been photographed with numerous celebrities ranging from actors to models to musicians, many of whom he's been rumored to be dating. In this article, we'll unpack which celebs Jaden has sparked romance rumors with and details about their suspected relationships.