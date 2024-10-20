The Real Life Partners Of The Cast Of Seinfeld
It's been over two decades since the last episode of "Seinfeld" aired, but the sitcom still remains in the hearts of viewers to this day. Centered around Jerry Seinfeld's character, which was pretty much based on himself, the show was revolutionary in that it was about nothing — just a group of friends going about their daily lives while trying to navigate dating in New York City. Of course, all of the characters had foibles that made their attempts at finding partners hilarious undertakings. Although George, played by Jason Alexander, went so far as to get engaged, it ended when his fiancee died from licking toxic envelopes while trying to send out wedding invitations.
In real life, the cast of "Seinfeld" has had better luck with their partners. Seinfeld has been in a long-term marriage with his wife, which is a rarity in Hollywood. The same goes for Julia Louis-Dreyfus, although her character Elaine Benes never made it down the aisle. Thankfully, the actors aren't as shallow as their "Seinfeld" counterparts and are enjoying life settled down with their respective partners.
Jerry Seinfeld married Jessica Seinfeld just a year after meeting her
Jerry Seinfeld's start to his relationship with Jessica Seinfeld, then Sklar, was a bit controversial. Jerry approached Jessica at a gym in 1998, not knowing she had just married her first husband, Eric Nederlander. Two months later, a freshly divorced Jessica started dating the "Seinfeld" star, and the two got married a year later. While their romance may have seemed like a whirlwind, Jerry and Jessica were the real deal. The longtime couple is still married and shares three adult kids together.
When she's not accompanying her husband on the red carpet, Jessica spends her time creating mouth-watering vegan recipes. With four cookbooks under her belt, she encourages fans to try plant-based dishes, while also providing healthy meat options on her website. As if that's not enough to fill her plate (pun intended), Jessica is also a philanthropist who founded the Good Plus Foundation (previously known as Baby Buggy) in 2001 to help underprivileged parents.
In a 2021 Instagram post, Jerry proudly stood next to his wife at a bookstore, holding up her cookbook "Vegan, at Times." He told fans, "Lots of signed books are now available at @bookculture on the UWS of NYC for your holiday shopping needs."
Julia Louis-Dreyfus met Brad Hall during her college years
Julia Louis-Dreyfus had been with her husband Brad Hall long before she was cast as Elaine Benes in "Seinfeld." The two met while they were students at Northwestern University and Louis-Dreyfus was immediately smitten with him. "He was gorgeous. He looked like Björn Borg or something. I remember thinking early on that this was the guy for me, but I didn't dare tell anyone, for fear they would say, 'That's ridiculous. You're so young — you don't know what you're talking about.' So I kept that little secret close to my heart," she told The New Yorker.
Louis-Dreyfus and Hall were more than just a couple — they actually starred together in "Saturday Night Live" during the early '80s. The actors married in 1987 and welcomed their first son Henry in 1992, followed by Charlie five years later. On how she and her husband managed to stay together for so long, the "Veep" actor shared with Rolling Stone, "People ask me this, and I don't really know what to say! I just really enjoy his company. I like to have life adventures with him, and I don't know what I'd do without him. I have no advice there, just good luck!"
As well as being an actor, Hall is also an accomplished writer and received an Emmy nod for the early '90s series "Brooklyn Bridge." In 2012, he and Louis-Dreyfus joined forces again for the short film "Picture Paris." The former "Seinfeld" star told HuffPost, "The reality is that we really collaborate on everything."
Jason Alexander has been married to Daena Title since 1982
Jason Alexander is best known for playing the neurotic George Costanza in "Seinfeld," but his real-life persona is nothing like the hit character. In a 2015 appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Cordon," the host exclaimed that Alexander had been married to Daena Title for 33 years at the time, to which the actor replied, "It feels like 33 minutes ... underwater." Joking aside, he described wanting to take Title out for the first time and having only $1,000 in the bank. He took out all his money only to find that she was "the cheapest date in the world." Alexander proposed to her six weeks later, which she turned down until he asked her to marry him on a billboard in Times Square. Costanza would never! The two would go on to have their two sons, Gabe and Noah, in 1992 and 1996, respectively.
Like Alexander, Title's work is in the arts, but her medium is paint. Using oils, acrylics, and other forms of mixed media on canvas, she creates stirring images that represent today's culture and how it affects women's self-value. In 2022, she unveiled a painting of a sleeping Snow White being kissed by the prince and titled it, "Is This Consent?" In an interview with Canvas Rebel, Title stated, "With these paintings, I highlight the power of storytelling and the danger of giving that power to others. It is my hope this work will inspire women to reclaim that power and write their own stories, men to write different stories, and all of us to notice the false messaging we receive."
Michael Richards married his second wife Beth Skipp in 2010
Fans can't think about "Seinfeld" without remembering the offbeat Cosmo Kramer, played by Michael Richards. Known for bursting into Jerry Seinfeld's apartment, viewers never knew what weird thing Kramer would do or say in any given episode. Like the other characters on the show, the nutty neighbor was constantly single and loved the ladies. In real life, Richards had been married to his first wife Cathleen Lyons since 1974, although they divorced in 1992. Together, they share their daughter Sophia.
Richards remarried in the early 2000s to an actor named Beth Skipp and they welcomed their son Antonio in 2012. Skipp has had some small roles in TV series including "ER" and "Monk." As of this writing, her last project was the 2022 film "Ten Tricks." Skipp and Richards live a fairly private life away from the spotlight, but in a memoir that he released in 2024, Richards touched upon one of the "Seinfeld" cast's biggest scandals: his racist 2006 tirade during his standup set at the Laugh Factory. "[I'm] learning and healing. Healing and learning. But life is always an up and a down. I continue to work through the day and the night, the light and the dark that I am," he told People.
Wayne Knight's wife works in Hollywood
One of the most iconic characters in "Seinfeld" was Newman, Jerry Seinfeld's archnemesis played by Wayne Knight. During his time on the show, Knight was married to his first wife, Paula Sutor, whom he divorced in 2003. Three years later, he married his current wife, Clare Knight, and together, they share their son Liam. While you won't see Clare on the big or small screen like her husband, she has worked on some big-name films like "Madagascar" and the "Kung Fu Panda" series on the back end as an editor.
In 2021, Clare put on her director hat for the animated film "Back to the Outback," which was Netflix's third-biggest hit movie that December. Wayne gave her a shout-out on X, formerly Twitter, with a post reading, "Hey, my wife. Clare Knight, along with Harry Cripps, the writer and co-director have made 'BACK TO THE OUTBACK' an animated feature for NETFLIX which opens today! Watch for the platypus!" In 2022, BAFTA North America recognized the movie as Clare's breakthrough project and she proudly shared on X, "So excited! Thank you and Congratulations to all the #BAFTABreakthrough talented artists!"
For "Seinfeld" fans who are curious to know if Clare ever says, "Hello, Newman," to him, Wayne told the Los Angeles Times, "I pretty much hear it every day. Before I leave the house, I say it to myself a few times and my wife says it too. Then I hear it when I go to Trader Joe's."