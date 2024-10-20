The Real Life Partners Of The Cast Of Seinfeld

Julia Louis-Dreyfus had been with her husband Brad Hall long before she was cast as Elaine Benes in "Seinfeld." The two met while they were students at Northwestern University and Louis-Dreyfus was immediately smitten with him. "He was gorgeous. He looked like Björn Borg or something. I remember thinking early on that this was the guy for me, but I didn't dare tell anyone, for fear they would say, 'That's ridiculous. You're so young — you don't know what you're talking about.' So I kept that little secret close to my heart," she told The New Yorker.

Louis-Dreyfus and Hall were more than just a couple — they actually starred together in "Saturday Night Live" during the early '80s. The actors married in 1987 and welcomed their first son Henry in 1992, followed by Charlie five years later. On how she and her husband managed to stay together for so long, the "Veep" actor shared with Rolling Stone, "People ask me this, and I don't really know what to say! I just really enjoy his company. I like to have life adventures with him, and I don't know what I'd do without him. I have no advice there, just good luck!"

As well as being an actor, Hall is also an accomplished writer and received an Emmy nod for the early '90s series "Brooklyn Bridge." In 2012, he and Louis-Dreyfus joined forces again for the short film "Picture Paris." The former "Seinfeld" star told HuffPost, "The reality is that we really collaborate on everything."