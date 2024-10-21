Everything Willie Nelson Has Revealed About His Political Views

Over the years, Willie Nelson has been much more candid about his political beliefs in his lyrics than in his interviews. In his song "Living in the Promiseland" from 1986, Nelson sings about the struggles of immigrants and the American dream, a clear reflection of his pro-immigrant stance: "Give us your tired and weak, and we will make them strong. Bring us your foreign songs, and we will sing along."

Nelson's fight for the legalization of marijuana is another recurring theme throughout his music, especially in songs like "Roll Me Up" from 2012. The lyrics go: "Roll me up and smoke me when I die, and if anyone don't like it, just look 'em in the eye. I didn't come here, and I ain't leavin', so don't sit around and cry. Just roll me up and smoke me when I die."

And who could forget his explicit political call to action, "Vote 'Em Out"? While never naming any names or parties, he sings, "If you don't like who's in there, vote 'em out. That's what Election Day is all about. The biggest gun we've got, Is called the ballot box," So if you don't like who's in there, vote 'em out." It seems like as long as there's music to be written, Nelson will keep sharing his truest feelings through song.