What Viral Football Prodigy Blaze Ingram Is Up To Today
If the name Rudolph Ingram Jr. doesn't ring a bell, how about this one? Blaze the Great. Remember him? He first went viral at age 7, earning the nickname "Blaze" after showing off his exceptional speed on the football field. Blaze Ingram completed the 100-meter dash in an astounding 13.48 seconds: a speed that both shattered records and left his competition in the dust. Unsurprisingly, his impressive skills at such a young age caught the attention of both fans and athletes alike.
Blaze's athletic prowess drew attention from major figures such as LeBron James (who has a superstar athlete son of his own), Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, and countless online fans. His father, Ralph Ingram Sr., played a key role in setting Blaze up for all this success. He does everything from managing his social media presence to supervising his training sessions and, of course, making sure he has plenty of time to just be a kid. But what has Blaze been up to in the years since his first viral video back in 2018? And how has his father's guidance paid off today?
The Ingram family is determined to keep Blaze shining
We've seen it time and time again: A young talent gets a ton of attention online, then slips up and loses it all almost as soon as it's been earned. But Blaze's father, Ralph Ingram Sr., didn't want his son to end up some despised social media star. Ingram Sr. understands the importance of maintaining a balance between his son's growing fame and a normal childhood: "He's a superstar to everyone else, but he's my baby," he explained to Fox 13 Tampa Bay. He made it his mission to ensure Blaze avoided this all-too-familiar trajectory for young social media stars.
As a father and coach, Ingram Sr. is ready to go to any length to support Blaze's ambitions. Whether those ambitions lead to the NFL, the Olympics, or some other endeavor entirely outside of sports, Blaze's dad wants to be there to help make it happen for his son. For now, though, Blaze still seems laser-focused on achieving his goal of professional football stardom. (He's still a pre-teen, of course, so there's plenty of time until then.)
Even as he approaches his teens, Blaze Ingram continues to shine
Now approaching his teens, Blaze Ingram's path to stardom has only gotten clearer. After setting even more records in track and field, his reputation as "Blaze the Great" has continued to grow. His football skills have only gotten stronger, as well: He currently plays for the Westchase Colts — a Pop Warner youth football league in Tampa, Florida. Blaze has also kept up a strong presence on social media. His Instagram gets closer to a million followers with each passing day: It's about a quarter-million shy, but it's growing by the hour.
All in all, it's a true testament to his father's guidance. Blaze's ongoing viral appeal and the ever-growing interest in his athletic journey speak volumes to the way Ingram Sr. is raising him. Such an immense online presence has allowed Blaze to share his athletic highlights and his academic achievements alike, with his father always there to proudly post both his report cards and broken records. Ingram Sr. won't let Blaze become another athlete who ruined their career on social media — It's all positivity and good vibes instead.
Blaze Ingram already has college scholarships lined up
While Blaze Ingram's future remains bright, his journey is far from over. His viral fame and athletic talent have placed him in the spotlight, but his family remains focused on keeping him grounded and well-rounded. Blaze's father frequently says that his son's success is not just about winning races or gaining followers. It's also about nurturing his long-term development as both an athlete and an individual. "Nobody sees the tree grow. All they see is when it's big and beautiful," Ingram Sr. said to Fox 13. "You got to stay behind your child and constantly support them and water them. They'll eventually grow to be something."
Looking ahead, Blaze will continue to pursue his goal of making it to the NFL while keeping his academic and personal life a priority. In 2023, he received his first college football scholarship offer from Florida A&M University (FAMU), even though he still has several years before he even enters high school. "My dad always said, 'Treat colleges like you treat girls. Go to the colleges that like you; don't go to the ones you like,'" Blaze shared in a 2024 Instagram video. "And that being said, I'll go to the college that likes me the most," Whether his future leads to FAMU, the NFL, track and field, or another career entirely, Blaze is set up for success thanks to his father's unwavering support and his own determination.