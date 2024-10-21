What Viral Football Prodigy Blaze Ingram Is Up To Today

While Blaze Ingram's future remains bright, his journey is far from over. His viral fame and athletic talent have placed him in the spotlight, but his family remains focused on keeping him grounded and well-rounded. Blaze's father frequently says that his son's success is not just about winning races or gaining followers. It's also about nurturing his long-term development as both an athlete and an individual. "Nobody sees the tree grow. All they see is when it's big and beautiful," Ingram Sr. said to Fox 13. "You got to stay behind your child and constantly support them and water them. They'll eventually grow to be something."

Looking ahead, Blaze will continue to pursue his goal of making it to the NFL while keeping his academic and personal life a priority. In 2023, he received his first college football scholarship offer from Florida A&M University (FAMU), even though he still has several years before he even enters high school. "My dad always said, 'Treat colleges like you treat girls. Go to the colleges that like you; don't go to the ones you like,'" Blaze shared in a 2024 Instagram video. "And that being said, I'll go to the college that likes me the most," Whether his future leads to FAMU, the NFL, track and field, or another career entirely, Blaze is set up for success thanks to his father's unwavering support and his own determination.