Bronny James Reveals How He Really Feels About Playing Alongside His Father In The NBA

While many were elated to learn that Bronny James and his father would be playing in the NBA together, naysayers argued that Bronny was nothing more than a nepo baby enjoying the fruits of his father's NBA success. "Bronny James is the first NBA player to ever be drafted because of who his dad is. He is in no way one of the 58 best basketball players. He's a nepo basketball baby," OutKick founder Clay Travis tweeted in part.

Still, Lakers head coach JJ Redick was adamant that Bronny was selected on his own merit. "Rob and I did not give Bronny anything," he declared during the Lakers presser (via CNN). "Bronny has earned this through hard work ... There's a lot to like about his game."

But that's not all. Even Basketball Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade entered the group chat in Bronny's defense. "I think that a lot of people don't get the chance to see the work athletes put in. They haven't seen Bronny James get up every day at 5 a.m. in the morning to go live his dream out and the work he's put in behind the scenes to get to this point is incredible," Wade told "Today" host Craig Melvin (via the Daily Mail). "We're all rooting for Bronny." Perhaps Bronny is on the list of celeb nepotism babies who actually deserve the fame?!