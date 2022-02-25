LeBron James' Son Bronny Just Landed A Major Gig

A dream that LeBron James wants to see come true at the end of his historic career is to play alongside his son Bronny James. "My last year will be played with my son," the NBA legend told The Athletic on February 19. "I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It's not about the money at that point." Even though LeBron's desire to team up with Bronny is not financially motivated, the high school basketball phenom has made some savvy business moves of his own.

Bronny joined the popular esports organization FaZe Clan in 2020 when he was 15-years-old. Although that was not a "financial relationship" it opened the door for future opportunities. "He does not have a contract with FaZe Clan," FaZe Clan's head of communications, Chelsey Northern, told The Washington Post at the time. "It's an organic relationship between the talent." Another employee at the company said relationships between FaZe and "famous athletes and musicians" were common. "It happens not at the business level but at the talent level," they told the outlet while explaining how FaZe players would reach out via direct messages to celebrities of Bronny's ilk.

By February 2022, Bronny took a giant step in securing his brand as he filed for three trademarks: BJ JR, BRONNY, and BRONALD, per Boardroom. Those were filed with a focus in the digital space, but shortly after Bronny inked a contract with a major brand outside the digital realm.