LeBron James Wants This To Happen Before He Officially Retires From The NBA

LeBron James is approaching his 20th year in the NBA, yet he's still very much at the top of his game. Also known as King James and often referred to as the GOAT in basketball, the athlete is showing no signs of stopping. But now that he's also in his mid-30's, some fans can't help but wonder if he's retiring anytime soon.

It turns out that LeBron fans don't have anything to worry about. The NBA star said that he hopes to stay in the league for many more years and that he would want to stick with his Lakers team for as long as he can. "I truly hope that I can finish my career with the Lakers. However many years that is, if it's four, five, six, whatever, seven, I hope I can continue to play the game," he said in the "SmartLess" podcast, per NBC Sports. "I love being in L.A., my family loves being in L.A. Being with a historical franchise like the Lakers is something... It's like me being in "Space Jam" — I never thought it would be possible. You think about Kareem and Magic and Wilt and Jerry West and Elgin Baylor, Kobe, Shaq and all of them, the whole list goes on."

The love for the game isn't the only thing that's holding King James back from hanging up his sneakers — it turns out that he has an even bigger reason to keep playing.