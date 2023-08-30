Celeb Nepotism Babies Who Actually Deserve The Fame

Hollywood's nepotism babies have been getting a lot of flack. There has been a rise in hate for the children of celebrities who have benefitted from their famous parents' fame in their own careers. Stars like Lily-Rose Depp, Billie Lourd, and Hailey Bieber, who proudly wore a "nepo baby" t-shirt, have all been criticized for reaching star status only because of a famous mom or dad.

Actor Maude Apatow was one of the first stars to be deemed a "nepo baby" after fans learned that the "Euphoria" star's parents were Leslie Mann and movie director Judd Apatow. Her famous father even gave her her first roles in his comedies "Knocked Up" and "Funny People." However, like most of Hollywood's nepotism babies, she's out to prove to the world that she's working hard for her career. "I try not to let it get to me because I obviously understand that I'm in such a lucky position. A lot of people [in a similar position] have proven themselves over the years, so I've got to keep going and make good work. It's so early in my career, I don't have much to show yet, but hopefully one day I'll be really proud of the stuff I've done by myself," Apatow told Porter.

And Apatow isn't the only nepo baby who feels this way. Despite being born into a family of Hollywood notoriety, the stars below have warranted a place among the entertainment industry's most talented. Here are celeb nepotism babies who actually deserve the fame.