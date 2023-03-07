Gigi Hadid Isn't Shy About Her Nepo Baby Status

In case you haven't been following along, Hollywood's uber-famous, uber-connected heirs have been lashing out since Vulture published a piece that exposed the fact many of them aren't famous just because of their talent, but their pedigree, too. Over the past few months, celebrities from both sides of the coin have chimed in and shared their opinions on the conversation. Naturally, most nepo babies have denounced the label, assuring their fans and critics that they worked hard to earn their status. Most notably among them are model Kaia Gerber and actors Maude Apatow and Kate Hudson, who totally want the label to die already.

Some stars, however, have admitted that having famous parents definitely aided their career in one way or another. Actor Maya Hawke, for example, embraced the title while speaking to People earlier this year. "I'm very grateful for the fact that they made it so easy for me to do the thing that I love," shared Hawke. "I think I'll get a couple chances on their name and then if I suck, I'll get kicked out of the kingdom. And that's what should happen. So I'm just going to try not to suck." Now, just as the nepo baby conversation was starting to die down, model Gigi Hadid — who is the daughter of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, Yolanda Hadid — has thrown her two cents into the mix ... and her stance is surprisingly refreshing.