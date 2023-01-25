Kaia Gerber Chimes In On The Nepo Baby Discourse

In 2022, the term "nepo baby" was born and the way in which children of the rich and famous were perceived was changed forever.

"Just say, 'Yes, I am the child of a celebrity, and I'm very grateful for the opportunities that has obviously afforded me.' Then we're good," budding actor and comedian Jess Elgene said during an interview with the New York Times. "I think it's when there's a denial of that situational difference is what irks me — just the facade of grinding," she explained. "At the end of the day, the truth is, if I had the connections that you have, I would absolutely capitalize on them in the exact same way that you have."

Meanwhile, many of the so-called nepo babies started to take offense to the corner they had suddenly been painted into. Case in point: actor Jamie Lee Curtis, the offspring of famous actors Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis. "There's not a day in my professional life that goes by without my being reminded that I am the daughter of movie stars," she penned in part in a lengthy Instagram post on December 23, 2022. "The current conversation about nepo babies is just designed to try to diminish and denigrate and hurt." But now others are weighing in on the hot-button topic, including model Kaia Gerber who just so happens to be the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford.