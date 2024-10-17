Liam Payne Once Spilled The Tea On Why Donald Trump Kicked Him & 1D Out Of A Hotel

The tragic death of Liam Payne is sending shockwaves through the entertainment world. The former One Direction singer fell from the balcony of his third-floor hotel room in Buenos Aires, where he was reportedly planning to attend a concert by former 1D member Niall Horan, and was pronounced dead on the scene. Despite the backstage drama that eventually sent them in, well, more than one direction, the popular group made many fond memories together. One such memory involved none other than future president Donald Trump.

In a 2017 interview with Rollacoaster, Payne recalled a time when he and his bandmates were staying in Trump Tower on a trip to New York. Trump apparently wanted the group to meet one of his daughters (Tiffany would have been the right age for boy-band swooning), but it was past 1:00 AM, and the guys were asleep. "He said 'Well, wake them up,' and I was like 'No,' and then he wouldn't let us use the underground garage," Payne said, explaining that being seen on the Manhattan streets would have resulted in a chaotic swarm of shrieking fans. But when 1D refused to use the public exit, "he was like, 'OK, then I don't want you in my hotel," Payne said. "So we had to leave."