Liam Payne Once Spilled The Tea On Why Donald Trump Kicked Him & 1D Out Of A Hotel
The tragic death of Liam Payne is sending shockwaves through the entertainment world. The former One Direction singer fell from the balcony of his third-floor hotel room in Buenos Aires, where he was reportedly planning to attend a concert by former 1D member Niall Horan, and was pronounced dead on the scene. Despite the backstage drama that eventually sent them in, well, more than one direction, the popular group made many fond memories together. One such memory involved none other than future president Donald Trump.
In a 2017 interview with Rollacoaster, Payne recalled a time when he and his bandmates were staying in Trump Tower on a trip to New York. Trump apparently wanted the group to meet one of his daughters (Tiffany would have been the right age for boy-band swooning), but it was past 1:00 AM, and the guys were asleep. "He said 'Well, wake them up,' and I was like 'No,' and then he wouldn't let us use the underground garage," Payne said, explaining that being seen on the Manhattan streets would have resulted in a chaotic swarm of shrieking fans. But when 1D refused to use the public exit, "he was like, 'OK, then I don't want you in my hotel," Payne said. "So we had to leave."
Does Donald Trump still hold a grudge against One Direction?
A meet-up between One Direction and the younger Trump daughter might have done wonders to help the relationship between Donald and Tiffany Trump. It's not known whether the group was ever introduced to any members of the family after the embarrassing hotel eviction. Was Donald himself ever a fan of 1D? Perhaps not, judging by the recent town hall rally in Philadelphia that ended in a most bizarre fashion.
When two audience members fell ill during the event, the controversial Republican candidate stopped taking questions and ordered some of his favorite songs to be played instead. The rest of the evening consisted of Trump dancing to a diverse playlist that included Sinéad O'Connor's cover of "Nothing Compares 2 U," Elvis Presley's "An American Trilogy," Luciano Pavarotti's rendition of "Ave Maria," and the song "Memory" from the musical "Cats." But "What Makes You Beautiful" and "Best Song Ever" weren't among the numbers to which Trump swayed and grinned. Could he really be holding a grudge against One Direction for not jumping out of bed to shake hands with one of his children seven years ago? Or is he just not the boy-band type? Either way, with Liam Payne's death, the hope of a Trump get-together with the full superstar group has been dashed forever.