Liam Payne's Snapchat Activity Right Before His Death Is So Chilling

It has since been reported by TMZ that Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, had left Buenos Aires solo on October 14. Following her departure, Payne checked in at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, the same hotel where he sustained his fatal injuries. It should be noted that there was no Snapchat footage from his hotel stay.

In the past, the "Sunshine" singer has been forthcoming and honest about the sad details of his life, including his mental health and substance abuse issues, and the subsequent highs and lows that come with that. When asked about his own "rock bottom moment," Payne told "The Diary of A CEO," podcast host Steven Bartlett that "I've had a few of them. I was worried how far my rock bottom was going to be. Where's rock bottom for me? And you never would have seen it. I was very good at hiding it. No one would've ever have seen it. I mean, I don't even know if I hit it yet." Rest in Peace, Liam Payne.

