Liam Payne's Snapchat Activity Right Before His Death Is So Chilling
The news of Liam Payne's tragic and untimely death on October 16 sent shockwaves around the world. While there is still a lot unknown regarding the circumstances of Payne's death, it's reported that the former One Direction band member fell from his third-floor hotel balcony while he was vacationing in Buenos Aires. His death was confirmed by Alberto Crescenti, director of emergency services in Buenos Aires, during a televised news broadcast. A source at the hotel told TMZ that prior to the fall, a 911 call was placed to report an "aggressive" man. Later, Payne was witnessed behaving badly in the lobby, destroying his laptop, and eventually being carried back to his room.
Alas, Payne's Snapchat activity prior to his sudden death, proves to be downright chilling as it gave no indication that anything was amiss. Instead, he looked like a man simply enjoying his Argentinian vacation. "Good morning, everybody," Payne began in a since-deleted video captioned "A lovely day in Argentina." In between playfully admonishing his girlfriend, influencer Kate Cassidy, for leaving her hat on the breakfast table, he explained that the plan for the day was to ride horses. "Today, we ride," he said. However, that's not all as, in other now-deleted Snapchat posts, Payne documented he and Cassidy lovingly posing together, watching television, sweet treats he was indulging in, as well as various views from the home they were staying at, a home he referred to as their "lovely friend Gon's house."
Liam Payne's life was filled with tremendous highs and devastating lows
It has since been reported by TMZ that Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, had left Buenos Aires solo on October 14. Following her departure, Payne checked in at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, the same hotel where he sustained his fatal injuries. It should be noted that there was no Snapchat footage from his hotel stay.
In the past, the "Sunshine" singer has been forthcoming and honest about the sad details of his life, including his mental health and substance abuse issues, and the subsequent highs and lows that come with that. When asked about his own "rock bottom moment," Payne told "The Diary of A CEO," podcast host Steven Bartlett that "I've had a few of them. I was worried how far my rock bottom was going to be. Where's rock bottom for me? And you never would have seen it. I was very good at hiding it. No one would've ever have seen it. I mean, I don't even know if I hit it yet." Rest in Peace, Liam Payne.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).