Lip Reader Isn't Fooled By Obama & Biden's Close Chat At Ethel Kennedy's Funeral (Exclusive)
On October 16, many gathered to honor the life of Ethel Kennedy, including current and former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama. Biden delivered a powerful eulogy, referring to the political matriarch as "a hero in her own right, full of character, full of integrity and empathy, genuine empathy," even crediting her for his decision to remain in the Senate after a sad chapter in Biden's tragic real-life story: the untimely death of his first wife, Neilia Biden, and their young daughter, Naomi Biden. "Fact is, like she did for the country, Ethel helped my family find a way forward," he recalled, per The New York Times.
Biden and Obama speaking with each other at the Ethel Kennedy Memorial Service pic.twitter.com/izlAKbsmcM
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 16, 2024
Alas, it appears that offline things were rather tense for Biden, thus calling into question the truth about Biden and Obama's relationship. In one clip from the memorial service, Biden and Obama are witnessed having what appears to be a tough and perhaps even contentious conversation. Fortunately, one expert Nicki Swift spoke with isn't fooled by the close chat. "I am uncertain what their conversation's core subject is, but it seemed like they needed to agree on a matter close to them," lip reader Nicola Hickling of LipReader.Co noted. "Obama is insistent that something important to Biden isn't happening, and the look of disappointment on Biden's face is apparent. Obama then makes it straightforward to Biden that they need to follow orders and stop pretending." Tense, indeed. But wait, there's more.
Joe Biden and Barack Obama's relationship has been filled with highs and lows
According to expert lip reader Nicola Hickling, at the beginning of the conversation, President Joe Biden looks at former president Barack Obama directly and says, "You mean it's not going to happen today." Obama responds, "No, that's not it at all; it could work if we can ask the boys. We have to stop pretending." Then Biden says, "I agree; my worry is that I chatted with Charlotte in the meeting ..." While Hickling admits she has no idea who "Charlotte" is, she believes this person may have been present at said meeting. The awkward conversation ends with Obama saying, "I'm getting tired of it. It gonna be hectic next week and the week after that, I've only encountered that ..." Biden then agrees that "they can adapt." And just like that, the testy moment between the powerful presidents is over.
As you may recall, Biden received a flurry of public calls from high-profile Democrats for him suspend his campaign for re-election following his abysmal debate performance in June. While Obama wasn't one of those who publicly called for him to step aside, it was rumored that Biden had become displeased with Obama for his lack of public support. It should be noted, however, that once Biden officially announced that he was no longer seeking re-election, he was met with Obama's full and unwavering support. Obama even penned a heartfelt letter on Medium, referring to the move as "a testament to Joe Biden's love of country — and a historic example of a genuine public servant once again putting the interests of the American people ahead of his own that future generations of leaders will do well to follow."