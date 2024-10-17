Lip Reader Isn't Fooled By Obama & Biden's Close Chat At Ethel Kennedy's Funeral (Exclusive)

According to expert lip reader Nicola Hickling, at the beginning of the conversation, President Joe Biden looks at former president Barack Obama directly and says, "You mean it's not going to happen today." Obama responds, "No, that's not it at all; it could work if we can ask the boys. We have to stop pretending." Then Biden says, "I agree; my worry is that I chatted with Charlotte in the meeting ..." While Hickling admits she has no idea who "Charlotte" is, she believes this person may have been present at said meeting. The awkward conversation ends with Obama saying, "I'm getting tired of it. It gonna be hectic next week and the week after that, I've only encountered that ..." Biden then agrees that "they can adapt." And just like that, the testy moment between the powerful presidents is over.

As you may recall, Biden received a flurry of public calls from high-profile Democrats for him suspend his campaign for re-election following his abysmal debate performance in June. While Obama wasn't one of those who publicly called for him to step aside, it was rumored that Biden had become displeased with Obama for his lack of public support. It should be noted, however, that once Biden officially announced that he was no longer seeking re-election, he was met with Obama's full and unwavering support. Obama even penned a heartfelt letter on Medium, referring to the move as "a testament to Joe Biden's love of country — and a historic example of a genuine public servant once again putting the interests of the American people ahead of his own that future generations of leaders will do well to follow."