Whatever Happened To Former Hallmark Star Wendie Malick?

Wendie Malick is part of the long list of celebrities who you might have forgotten were once Hallmark stars. She made her debut on the network as the star of the 2013 mystery drama "After All These Years" and has since appeared in a string of movies including "Darrow & Darrow" and the more popular "Father Christmas" franchise. Over the years, however, she's become less visible on the channel as Malick shifted her focus to other projects, including appearing in films "About Fate" and "A Little White Lie" and shows "Young Sheldon" and "Dear White People," to name just a few.

In 2018, Malick spoke to We Live Entertainment about gaining recognition on Hallmark. "It's a whole different audience from what I'm used to. It's a much more wholesome audience," the actor explained. "I was saying, I can't believe I'm on Hallmark. I'm not exactly like the girl next door but I guess I provide the salt." She also expressed her surprise at the network's vast viewership, saying, "There's a huge fanbase for Hallmark movies. ... I have a whole new group of people that are watching my stuff."

In 2024, it was announced that Malick would return to Hallmark for the new family series, "The Chicken Sisters," alongside Lea Thompson, Schuyler Fisk, and Genevieve Angelson. The series is based on the 2020 book by KJ Dell'Antonia and follows a tasty showdown between two estranged sisters in the fictional town of Merinac, Kansas. "The Chicken Sisters" premiered on Hallmark's new streaming service, Hallmark+, on September 10, 2024, with Margo Martindale as the narrator.