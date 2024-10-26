Celebs Who Seemingly Can't Stand Anne Hathaway
At the start of 2013, Anne Hathaway was riding high. She had just won an Oscar for her role as Fantine in "Les Misérables" and was the toast of the town. Then, overnight, she became one of the hated celebs that everyone used to love — a Hollywood club nobody wants to join. Hathahaters soon became a "thing," and they weren't just basement-dwelling trolls or jealousy-consumed nobodies; even actors jumped on the shade train.
Thanks to her disastrous 2011 Academy Awards gig, Hathaway was already on shaky ground in terms of approval ratings. Cringe doesn't even begin to describe the fiasco, which will go down in history as one of the most disastrous Oscars ever. Her stoned-looking co-host, James Franco, phoned it in for the night. Hathaway, perhaps trying to compensate, came across as the most annoying and overly enthusiastic high school "theater kid" ever. It ranked among the top five most controversial moments of Hathaway's career and started the haterade bubbling.
As difficult as it must have been, Hathaway somehow managed to turn the loathing into a learning experience. "Ten years ago, I was given an opportunity to look at the language of hatred from a new perspective. I would no longer create art from this place ... nor speak its language for any reason. To anyone. Including myself," she shared in her October 2022 Elle Women in Hollywood award acceptance speech. We're taking a look at the celebs who seemingly can't stand Hathaway.
James Franco blamed Hathaway for Oscars trainwreck
"We are born experiencing love," Anne Hathaway told the audience while accepting her Elle Women in Hollywood award. Someone might want to inform James Franco, as he was clearly out of class the day they taught that lesson. Although, in fairness, given their cringe-tastic Academy Awards co-hosting trainwreck, it's perhaps little surprise that Franco seemingly became a Hathahater.
As many an actor who's received bad reviews knows, always blame your co-star for a flop (if there's no director to pin it on). Franco did just that, doling out some serious shade in Oscars post-mortem interviews. Despite what viewers appeared to be seeing with their own eyes, Franco denied being under the influence. Instead, he blamed it on the a-a-a-a-a-Anne. "I love her, but Anne Hathaway is so energetic, I think the Tasmanian Devil would look stoned standing next to Anne Hathaway. She has a lot of energy," Franco told David Letterman in March 2011.
According to David Wild, one of the event's scriptwriters, Franco made his true feelings about Hathaway evident before they even set foot on stage, shooting her down when she tried to offer an acting tip. "[She] was like, 'Maybe you should try that,' and he was like, 'Don't tell me how to be funny,'" Wild told The Ringer in April 2021.
Kim Kardashian suffered Hathaway's Insta shade
Anne Hathaway ushered Kim Kardashian into the Hathahater club with a seriously shady Instagram post in May 2016. "In a world of Kardashians... Be a Helena Bonham Carter," she captioned a pic of her "Alice Through the Looking Glass" co-star (via Us Weekly). Oh, snap!
After being schooled on the problematic practice of elevating a woman by putting another down, Hathaway desperately attempted to backpeddle. She deleted the egregious meme, replacing it with the statement: "Post removed for unintentional shade thrown." For good measure, Hathaway included a caption. "It never occurred to me I was pitting anyone against each other. Not my style. Peace x." Hathaway's total lack of apology and dubious claim that she had no idea the comment was shady didn't go unnoticed. "If I put up a picture that said 'F**k obama' even if i didnt make it it would still be negative towards him. I'm all for a bit of shade but take responsibility and dont pretend its unintended," one commented.
Hathaway's attempt to prove she's a KK lover, not a KK hater, went into overdrive after Kim made a cameo in "Ocean's 8" along with her little sister Kendall Jenner. "She's so sweet," she told ET in April 2017. "All the Kardashian girls are great. We didn't work together that much, but just totally sweet people."
Howard Stern thinks Hathaway is insuffrable
Howard Stern showed off his Anne Hathahater club creds in a March 2013 interview with James Franco. The latter played surprisingly coy when Stern questioned him about why so many people don't like "The Devil Wears Prada" star. Franco said he was willing to discuss the subject — sort of, kind of, not really — but insisted Stern kick off the festivities.
"Everyone sort of hates Anne Hathaway, and I've explained that I do too and I don't know even know why sometimes," Stern explained (via NBC News). "She's just so affected [and] actress-y that even when she wins an award she's out of breath, and then she has the standard joke that sounds like it's [been] written [for her]. And it all seems so scripted and acted." Stern said it was in vogue to hate on "goody two-shoes" Hathaway but conceded that "Hate is a strong word."
Franco weighed in, sharing that he and Hathaway hadn't seen each other for a long time but claimed they'd made amends following the fallout from their co-hosting trainwreck. "It was a really hard time after the Oscars," he said. "She wasn't mad at me, I don't think ... she didn't say she was mad at me for what happened ... The critics were so nasty."
Amanda Seyfried battled Hathaway over Oscars dresses
Amanda Seyfried was reportedly left fuming after Anne Hathaway acted like a real-life "The Devil Wears Prada" diva. It supposedly all went down at the rehearsal for the 2013 Academy Awards. The "Les Miserables" co-stars were playing a game of "you show me yours" when they discovered that Seyfried's Alexander McQueen and Hathaway's Valentino gown were eerily similar. According to Fashionista, a horrified Hathaway immediately went into meltdown mode and dialed up Rachel Zoe to track down an alternative.
Us Weekly backed up the claim. "Anne was like, 'WTF?!'" a source said. "She started throwing a fit!" Seyfried was having none of it, though. She wasn't there for the drama. "Amanda didn't want to deal with it and left [the rehearsal]," the source shared. Thankfully, Zoe averted a possible dress clash disaster by scoring a last-minute substitute.
Sadly, while Seyfried's lilac organza and sparkly silver halter neck won major props: "Amanda Seyfried absolutely glowed as she glided down the red carpet," RCFA gushed — Hathaway's decision to ditch her favorite designer at the very last minute ruffled feathers. "Though I love the dress I did wear, it was a difficult last-minute decision as I had so looked forward to wearing Valentino in honor of the deep and meaningful relationship I have enjoyed with the house and with Valentino himself," she explained in an apology statement, according to Evoke.
Kate Hudson brawled on-set with Hathaway
Kate Hudson unleashed her inner Hathaway hater while filming 2009's "Bride Wars." She took method acting a step too far when she went all Floyd Mayweather during a scene, leaving Anne Hathaway nursing a nasty bruise. Hudson insisted the right-handed punch she landed while shooting a WWF-worthy wedding slam-down was an accident. Still, although Hudson wasn't wearing knuckle dusters, she did have a weapon of sorts, and Hathaway definitely wasn't impressed.
"Did you notice Kate's enormous wedding ring in the movie? Imagine, surrounded in a cloud of tulle, Kate Hudson's hand with the 9.000-carat diamond coming out and smacking you across the face and staying in character," she complained to People (via Express). "It was not intentional. I hit her, and I went, 'Oh God,' and she's like, 'No, I'm fine, keep going,'" Hudson insisted. "And then I saw Annie sitting in a chair with an ice pack!"
Even before the brutal beatdown occurred, rumors had been swirling of on-set tensions between the two. "[Hudson] was just awful to Anne... [but Hathaway] never played into Kate's cattiness," a source told Glamour in September 2008. Not surprisingly, Hudson's rep shot down the report. "She and Anne have always been good girlfriends and remain good girlfriends. This is ridiculous and couldn't be further from the truth," they insisted.