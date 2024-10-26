Celebs Who Seemingly Can't Stand Anne Hathaway

At the start of 2013, Anne Hathaway was riding high. She had just won an Oscar for her role as Fantine in "Les Misérables" and was the toast of the town. Then, overnight, she became one of the hated celebs that everyone used to love — a Hollywood club nobody wants to join. Hathahaters soon became a "thing," and they weren't just basement-dwelling trolls or jealousy-consumed nobodies; even actors jumped on the shade train.

Thanks to her disastrous 2011 Academy Awards gig, Hathaway was already on shaky ground in terms of approval ratings. Cringe doesn't even begin to describe the fiasco, which will go down in history as one of the most disastrous Oscars ever. Her stoned-looking co-host, James Franco, phoned it in for the night. Hathaway, perhaps trying to compensate, came across as the most annoying and overly enthusiastic high school "theater kid" ever. It ranked among the top five most controversial moments of Hathaway's career and started the haterade bubbling.

As difficult as it must have been, Hathaway somehow managed to turn the loathing into a learning experience. "Ten years ago, I was given an opportunity to look at the language of hatred from a new perspective. I would no longer create art from this place ... nor speak its language for any reason. To anyone. Including myself," she shared in her October 2022 Elle Women in Hollywood award acceptance speech. We're taking a look at the celebs who seemingly can't stand Hathaway.