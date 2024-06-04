The 5 Most Controversial Moments Of Anne Hathaway's Career

Anne Hathaway is a successful, award-winning actor with many esteemed roles under her belt, however, her long career in Hollywood is marred by some controversial moments as well. Although Hathaway has always kept up a bubbly persona and never publicly feuded with anyone, the "Princess Diaries" actor somehow managed to be the center of an online movement called "Hathahaters."

Whether it's her affected mannerisms or overly zealous nature, she's managed to rub people the wrong way. Richard Lawson of The Atlantic Wire told Hollywood.com, "She's got this theater kid thing where she adopts the mood of every situation she's in — rude and bawdy on 'Chelsea Lately,' poised and 'classy' at the Oscars, etc — but wildly overcompensates every time." He continued, "She always seems like she's performing, and her favorite act is this overstated humility and graciousness. I've known theater kids my whole life. I was a theater kid my whole life. She is the epitome of the bad kind of theater kid."

While not everyone would agree with Lawson's take — and Hathaway has plenty of fans — many criticized her past acceptance speeches as being overly contrived. Sure, a lot of actors rehearse what they're going to say at the podium, but one film awards ceremony, in particular, had critics slamming Hathaway for being too fake. Hathaway's career suffered after her speech and that was just one of the several times she dominated headlines for the wrong reason.