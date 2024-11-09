Red Flags In HGTV Stars Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa's Marriage

The following article includes mentions of sexual assault and verbal abuse.

When Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa first got together, their relationship seemed like a real-estate match made in heaven. After all, they both work in the same industry and are reality television stars. Although they lived in the same area, Tarek and Heather didn't meet until 2019 through a mutual friend, and their first conversation should have raised red flags for the "Selling Sunset" star.

On the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, Heather revealed that Tarek had DMed her a few months prior, but he didn't recognize her upon seeing her in person. At the time of the message, Heather was with her then-boyfriend so she had declined Tarek's advances. When she later met him at a party on his boat — where she was hanging out with a friend — she was single. After some hesitation, she decided to give Tarek a chance. He asked her out on a date and the two have been together since.

Fans have watched Tarek and Heather display their very public relationship on "The Flipping El Moussas" and "Selling Sunset," but not everything seems rosy. While the couple often portrays their relationship as picture-perfect, there are definitely strange things about Tarek and Heather's relationship that show several flipping red flags in their marriage.