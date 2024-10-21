Ariana Grande's Shady Side Re-Emerges In Wicked Encounter With Elvira
It seems Ariana Grande has a "Wicked" side and has gained another celeb who can't stand her. In a TikTok shared by the fan account Everything Elvira, OG witch Elvira, whose real name is Cassandra Peterson, recalls a past encounter with the "7 Rings" singer. "She came and she brought 20 guests, so she wanted 20, 21 tickets. We're like, 'Okay,'" Peterson tells the crowd during a Q&A. "She comes backstage and she asked if I could take pictures with all of her friends and relatives she brought. I take a picture with every single one of them. I sign autographs for every single one of them," the Elvira, Mistress of the Dark portrayer continues. According to her, when she asked to take a picture with Grande, the former Nickelodeon star stated, "No, I don't really do that."
Elvira fans naturally had something to say about the snub. "The Ariana Grande and Elvira story is actually insane and Ariana should be investigated," a user on X, formerly Twitter, posted. Another wrote, "Are we really acting like we didn't know Ariana was this type of girl? Because, babies, we been knew. Elvira definitely deserved better, though." This wasn't the first time Grande made headlines for her not-so-perfect behavior, and as we all know, reputation is everything in Hollywood.
Ariana Grande has had to defend her bad behavior
Celebrities all have their diva moments, but one particular incident involving Ariana Grande's shady behavior at a donut shop continues to follow her. As reported by Us Weekly, the "Bang Bang" singer visited a California shop in 2015 and kept demanding fresh donuts from the back. When an employee went to retrieve them, Grande was caught on camera licking a tray of donuts meant for customers. "She spit on one of them, and she dared that guy she was seeing and he spit on it, too. I saw they were getting a kick out of it and the two friends she brought, they saw what he did, too," the shop owner relayed.
Although Grande has since apologized, rumors of her prima donna attitude still hound her. While it's been unconfirmed, in a since-deleted video, a TikTok user shared stories of the "Wicked" star allegedly being rude to Disney staff, per Inside the Magic. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Grande stated, "The back-and-forth throughout the course of my career has been really hard to navigate mentally. She added, "I was this approachable, funny redhead on Nickelodeon and everyone liked me. And then I had one too many hit records, and everyone decided that I was an evil diva. And then other terrible things happened, and all of a sudden I was this hero and this victim."