Ariana Grande's Shady Side Re-Emerges In Wicked Encounter With Elvira

It seems Ariana Grande has a "Wicked" side and has gained another celeb who can't stand her. In a TikTok shared by the fan account Everything Elvira, OG witch Elvira, whose real name is Cassandra Peterson, recalls a past encounter with the "7 Rings" singer. "She came and she brought 20 guests, so she wanted 20, 21 tickets. We're like, 'Okay,'" Peterson tells the crowd during a Q&A. "She comes backstage and she asked if I could take pictures with all of her friends and relatives she brought. I take a picture with every single one of them. I sign autographs for every single one of them," the Elvira, Mistress of the Dark portrayer continues. According to her, when she asked to take a picture with Grande, the former Nickelodeon star stated, "No, I don't really do that."

Elvira fans naturally had something to say about the snub. "The Ariana Grande and Elvira story is actually insane and Ariana should be investigated," a user on X, formerly Twitter, posted. Another wrote, "Are we really acting like we didn't know Ariana was this type of girl? Because, babies, we been knew. Elvira definitely deserved better, though." This wasn't the first time Grande made headlines for her not-so-perfect behavior, and as we all know, reputation is everything in Hollywood.