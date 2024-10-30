Hallmark Star Kelly Rutherford's Tragic Custody Battle, Explained

In December 2008, "Gossip Girl" actor Kelly Rutherford filed for divorce from her German businessman husband Daniel Giersch. Three months pregnant during the breakup, Rutherford couldn't have known that this would spark one of Hollywood's most dramatic custody battles. Rutherford sought joint custody of their unborn daughter, Helena, and their young son, Hermes. Giersch, on the other hand, pushed for sole legal and physical custody of both children. Rutherford feared that Giersch might take them out of the U.S. after he allegedly expressed interest in keeping the children abroad. According to Vanity Fair, she testified, "his mother made comments to me like 'Why don't you just go back to the U.S. and leave the child with us?'" — It was enough to escalate their divorce proceedings into a complex international custody dispute.

As the court proceedings raged on, their daughter Helena was born. Rutherford put Giersch's last name on the birth certificate but left the space for the father's name blank. Rutherford was trying to prevent Giersch from taking their daughter overseas — but, unbeknownst to her, the move would later backfire during the case. The court hearings, which stretched many years, saw multiple accusations between the ex-spouses: Rutherford argued that the children struggled with the constant back-and-forth between parents, while Giersch countered by accusing her of trying to alienate him from the children. Ultimately, the court ruled in favor of joint legal custody, with Giersch receiving more parenting time. It wouldn't stay this way for long, though.