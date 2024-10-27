The Truth About George Foreman's 12 Kids
George Foreman was and will always be the Champ. Foreman rose through the ranks of the boxing circuit, ultimately becoming the Heavyweight Champion of the World, a title he held two times. Foreman, also known as "Big George," has many accolades, including an Olympic gold medal and much more. Foreman is an author, a member of the World Boxing and International Boxing Halls of Fame. He's also the father of 12 children, the grandfather of 15, and the great-grandfather of three, as of late 2024!
Foreman named all of his five sons after himself, and he had a reason for this. Foreman's personal website explains his reason for doing this: "I named all my sons George Edward Foreman so they would always have something in common. I say to them, 'If one of us goes up, then we all go up together, and if one goes down, we all go down together!'" Foreman's big family includes his five sons, five biological daughters, and two adopted daughters.
While Foreman's kids aren't as well known as their father, they've gone on to live interesting lives of their own. Some followed in their dad's footsteps, while others went in different directions. Each has grown up to become an interesting individual, and while some steered away from their father's shadow, others kept close, working with him in his many business ventures. Foreman keeps to himself these days, but his kids are another story.
George Edward Foreman Jr. is a founder of IYC Capital
George Edward Foreman Jr. is his father's eldest son, and while he hasn't stepped into the ring like his dad, he does follow in his footsteps where his business acumen is concerned. George is an investor and was a co-founder of ICY Capital, an investment company that focuses on positively impacting the global, social economy.
Despite not being involved in boxing personally, George isn't separated from the sport. He's spoken on shows like "Sway's Universe" about his father's record and potential match-ups, so he's more than capable of discussing the sport that made his father a champ. During one interview, George got into why he never stepped into the ring himself, explaining that his father did train him, but when he learned that his dad had lost all his money, he looked at becoming a professional basketball player.
Ultimately, George went into business instead of the NBA, earning a master's degree from Louisiana State University. He spent years helping his father sell the George Foreman Grill as a senior marketing executive for Salton, Inc., generating massive profits and securing his place in the international business community. Another venture he's been involved in is producing in film and television. George worked with his father on three Foreman-inspired projects over the years, including for the 2017 documentary, "Foreman."
George Edward Foreman III followed in his father's footsteps
George Edward Foreman III, better known as "Monk" to his family and friends, didn't follow in his older brother's footsteps, but he did get into the family business. Like his father, Monk is a professional boxer, and also like his father, he's no slouch in the ring. Monk's record is an impressive 18-0-0, with 17 of his wins being knockouts. Monk had his boxing debut in 2009, and his father was in the corner supporting him through it all.
Monk has another family trait, and that's diversifying what he does, as he's also his dad's business manager. Monk didn't just get that label one day and get to work for his old man. He went to Rice University, where he earned his business degree. Monk told The New York Times in 2009, "That was the main focus with my family. I couldn't even talk about girlfriends until I had my college degree, much less boxing. Once I did that, I'm sure they figured, it's my life."
Monk got his degree, and he went on to secure an impressive career in and out of the ring. In addition to his work as a business manager and professional boxer, Monk owns EverybodyFights, a chain of gyms he launched in 2013. Since he opened the first one in Boston, he's gone on to open more gyms in Massachusetts, Illinois, New York, and Georgia.
George Edward Foreman IV works as his father's publicist
George Edward Foreman IV has a nickname, like most of his brothers, and his is "Big Wheel." He works as his father's publicist, and he has also been employed by George Foreman's Butcher Shop, a mail-order meat company. While he served as a licensing and branding executive for his father's company, it's clear that Big Wheel wears many hats.
Big Wheel works for Strategic Financial Group in financial services, co-founded Foreman & Associates Insurance Services as well as Foreman PR LLC, and has many more businesses under his belt. From 2020 to 2024, he also taught AP World History, human geography, civics, and economics at Houston's Independent School District, so it's fair to say that Big Wheel has held many interesting jobs over the years.
He spoke about his work as a public relations specialist in a 2010 interview with The Grio, saying, "Everything we do, it's not only father and son but mentor and apprentice. He's such a great teacher. As he came up through boxing and business, he had to do everything himself. In doing so, he teaches me what to do in situations." Outside of his teaching and business skills, Big Wheel has dabbled in television. He appeared on John Cena's "American Grit," and while he didn't win the $250,000 prize, he came in 7th place out of 17 contestants.
George Edward Foreman V works with his father
George Edward Foreman V, otherwise known as "Red," began working with his father in 2018 when George Sr. became a brand ambassador for Choice Home Warranty. There's not a lot of information out there about what Red does in this capacity or what he's been up to in the years since. Red's social media shows him hanging out with his family on a ranch, where he spends time with his kids, RJ and Milly, and their horses, dogs, and cattle.
Unfortunately, much of the news about Red revolves around a February 2014 arrest, most of which includes a mug shot taken by the Houston Police Department. Red was arrested and charged with assaulting a family member, who turned out to be his wife, Ashly McVea-Figueroa. After being taken into custody for allegedly choking her, he was released on a $10,000 bond soon after he was booked.
The case was ultimately dismissed in November 2014. A spokesperson for the county district attorney's office told TMZ Sports, "We didn't think we could prove [that Foreman strangled his wife]," so the case was dropped. While there's not a lot of information about Red and his wife, they are still married, according to Ashly's Instagram bio, which reads, "Mom to RJ & Milly//Wife to George."
George Edward Foreman VI mainly keeps to himself
George Edward Foreman VI, who goes by the nickname "Little Joey," is George Sr.'s youngest son. Although he's the youngest boy, he doesn't maintain an online public presence, though his father has posted a picture or two of him, including the one above.
In the photo, Little Joey is wearing a Muhammad Ali shirt, which his father said he'd sign for free for anyone who bought one, though he frustratingly didn't post a link to where you could buy a shirt or how he might go about signing it. Foreman and Ali famously fought in October 1974 in the match known as "The Rumble in the Jungle," which saw Ali claim victory.
Despite losing to him, Foreman clearly respects "The Greatest" decades later. In the post about George VI wearing his opponent and friend's name, George Sr. wrote, "Even my son, George, thinks he is the Greatest." That's some serious respect from the Champ, and it's clear his son shares his feelings for Ali. What Little Joey does remains a mystery, but perhaps because he's the youngest of five sons, he may keep a low profile until he embarks on his own.
Freeda Foreman passed away in 2019
Freeda George Foreman was a professional boxer like her father and older brother. She didn't have a long career, winning five fights in 2000, which were followed by a loss in 2001. After that, she retired from the ring with a 5-1-0 record, so she could refocus her attention on her family. Freeda tragically died by suicide at the age of 42 in March 2019. Her father took to X, formerly known as Twitter, (via ESPN) to post a tribute to his daughter in a since-deleted post.
George Sr. wrote, "Daddy, I want to Box; 'Get an Education first,' I said, well she Brought The bacon home ( degree) 2 Kids, 3 Grands (Husband) First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda. She's with her maker now. 10 kids forever. Just 1 more day I wanted okay 1 more year aw I more decade."
Her sister, Leola, also shared her thoughts on Instagram after her sister's death: "'I will fight with you. You've earned my loyalty, girl!' Freeda's last text to me. After saying to one another 'You know why we love each other, we're both crazy Texan/Caribbeans who think we're always right.' I'm really going to miss my sister." According to another sister, Michi, Freeda began her boxing career without training and approached her opponents with strength and bravery.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.
Natalia Foreman-Wynn is a college professor
Natalia Foreman-Wynn has something in common with her father and siblings: she engages in many professions and doesn't do just one thing. Natalia is a professional singer, who has performed in numerous places over the years. While she's a talented singer, that's not Natalia's primary profession, as she began working as a professor of education at Lone Star College in 2014.
When Natalia earned her doctorate in education from the University of St. Thomas, Texas, her father proudly posted a video of her walking at her graduation, writing, "Doctor Natalie Foreman-Wynn; Now I'm 4 times world Champ. The real reason we fight." Before she became a professor, Natalia taught history and ELA at the Spring Independent School District and science at the Humble Independent School District, both in Texas.
She also earned certifications from the Texas Education Agency as an elementary and secondary school principal, so Natalia is all-in as an educator. For the most part, she remains private and doesn't engage online via social media. Her Instagram account is private, but while she doesn't post images for all to see, she's often featured in her father's and some of her siblings' social media.
Leola Foreman dabbles in various projects
Leola Foreman is likely named after one of her father's aunts, as he spoke about an Aunt Leola in an interview with Esquire. Unlike some of her siblings, Leola freely shares her life online via social media. She's proud of her two daughters, Lilah and Lola, whom she shares pictures of somewhat regularly.
Over the years, Leola has tried her hand at several professions, including stand-up comedy. She shared a routine she performed in July 2018 on Instagram. In the post, Leola wrote, "Not the best, but hey, I decided I wanted to do something for #myself." Another Instagram post from 2019 revealed she was changing a space in her home so she could podcast and livestream, though it's unclear if she followed through with her plans. Leola launched a YouTube channel, where she has sporadically uploaded videos, including a series called "LeeLogic."
Michi Foreman keeps a low profile
While some of George Foreman's children have no problem being associated with his fame, some — like his daughter, Michi — aren't as inclined to live in the spotlight. There's not a lot of information out there regarding Michi, though she does have a public Facebook page. Her profile lists her as the owner of Michi Foreman Inc., though it's unclear if this is an actual business or just something she likes to associate with herself.
Michi has appeared in some media, having shown up in "Relatively Speaking: George Foreman," released in 2002. She is credited as herself in the TV movie, but that's her only entertainment work as of late 2024. While her Instagram page is set to private, she does appear somewhat regularly in posts on her siblings' pages as well as her father's, so she gets a mention or two every once in a while.
Foreman revealed to CBN how he felt about his kids, like Michi, keeping their lives to themselves, saying, "You know when you've been a successful parent, when each of your kids come to you individually and say, 'Look, I need a little time to myself. Let me have my life.' And they think they're telling me off, but it's a thing of pride when they tell me, 'I've been in their life long enough; give them some space.'"
Georgetta Foreman is a TV producer
Georgetta Foreman works as a television producer and has produced episodes of "Divorce Court," "Houston Zookeepers Challenge," and several judge-focused shows, including episodes for Judge Ross, Judge Lauren Lake, Judge Karen, and many others. Despite being a successful TV producer, she hasn't produced any of her father's many shows that he's worked on, and she clearly has the chops to stand on her own two feet.
Georgetta is proud to be a Foreman and often speaks highly of her family. She spoke with CBN about what it means to her to be a Foreman, and she said the following: "You know, one of the things I like to talk about is dad, you know, he has ten kids. But growing up, he made sure that we all had our special time. There was even a time when we all had our own days. There was a Georgetta day ... And he took that time out to make sure that that day you had whatever you wanted to eat, whatever you wanted to do, and he took out time to get to know who we were and who we are now."
Georgetta maintains a healthy social media presence, and her Instagram is public for all to see. She often posts pictures of her siblings and father, so her family pride is quickly apparent.
Isabella Brandie Lilja and Courtney Foreman are the Champ's adopted daughters
Of all George Foreman's kids, his adopted daughters are the most enigmatic because there's very little information published about them, and what is out there hasn't been confirmed. The children apparently want to remain private, so it's unknown what they do and where they reside.
Foreman adopted Isabella Brandie Lilja in 2009, though it's unclear how old she was when she joined the family. The same is true of Courtney Isaac, who joined the Foreman family, likely in 2012. Like her adoptive sister, almost no information is out there about Courtney.
Both Isabella and Courtney either keep to themselves, or they're too young to have a social media presence online. It's possible that this will change as time passes, but as of October 2024, all that is known about the two adopted children of the Foreman clan is that there's very little known about them. Still, given that George Foreman is in his 70s, it's unlikely the Foreman family will expand beyond additional grandchildren and great-grandchildren moving forward.