The Truth About George Foreman's 12 Kids

George Foreman was and will always be the Champ. Foreman rose through the ranks of the boxing circuit, ultimately becoming the Heavyweight Champion of the World, a title he held two times. Foreman, also known as "Big George," has many accolades, including an Olympic gold medal and much more. Foreman is an author, a member of the World Boxing and International Boxing Halls of Fame. He's also the father of 12 children, the grandfather of 15, and the great-grandfather of three, as of late 2024!

Foreman named all of his five sons after himself, and he had a reason for this. Foreman's personal website explains his reason for doing this: "I named all my sons George Edward Foreman so they would always have something in common. I say to them, 'If one of us goes up, then we all go up together, and if one goes down, we all go down together!'" Foreman's big family includes his five sons, five biological daughters, and two adopted daughters.

While Foreman's kids aren't as well known as their father, they've gone on to live interesting lives of their own. Some followed in their dad's footsteps, while others went in different directions. Each has grown up to become an interesting individual, and while some steered away from their father's shadow, others kept close, working with him in his many business ventures. Foreman keeps to himself these days, but his kids are another story.