What Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Looks Like Without Makeup

There are celebs who look totally different without makeup – and then there's Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis. When Emma isn't caring for Bruce, who was recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, or running her wellness company, Make Time Wellness — which emphasizes the importance of brain (and physical) health for women — she's dressed to the nines filming promotional content for social media or attending any number of charitable galas and other events to bring awareness to causes that are near and dear to her heart. And while she's obviously doing very important work, there's nothing wrong with admiring her ability to juggle tough issues while looking absolutely gorgeous!

But if you think that Emma just rolls out of bed looking red-carpet-ready, think again. The mom-of-two revealed on her website that dealing with various skin conditions had actually inspired her to reach for more makeup in recent years. "I've never had to rely so much on make-up like I do now," Emma explained. "Between my melasma that developed during my pregnancies and my dark circles (we all know where that comes from) I need some make-up magic before I get out the door." Emma also admitted to not caring for "too much make-up," even though it's on trend. "Yes, make-up is fun and sometimes I have to put more on than I normally would but I really prefer to stick with the 'fresh' look."

Sometimes, Emma shows fans what she looks like with no makeup at all.