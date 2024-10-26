What Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Looks Like Without Makeup
There are celebs who look totally different without makeup – and then there's Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis. When Emma isn't caring for Bruce, who was recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, or running her wellness company, Make Time Wellness — which emphasizes the importance of brain (and physical) health for women — she's dressed to the nines filming promotional content for social media or attending any number of charitable galas and other events to bring awareness to causes that are near and dear to her heart. And while she's obviously doing very important work, there's nothing wrong with admiring her ability to juggle tough issues while looking absolutely gorgeous!
But if you think that Emma just rolls out of bed looking red-carpet-ready, think again. The mom-of-two revealed on her website that dealing with various skin conditions had actually inspired her to reach for more makeup in recent years. "I've never had to rely so much on make-up like I do now," Emma explained. "Between my melasma that developed during my pregnancies and my dark circles (we all know where that comes from) I need some make-up magic before I get out the door." Emma also admitted to not caring for "too much make-up," even though it's on trend. "Yes, make-up is fun and sometimes I have to put more on than I normally would but I really prefer to stick with the 'fresh' look."
Sometimes, Emma shows fans what she looks like with no makeup at all.
Emma Heming Willis's beauty shines through while working out
Emma Heming Willis stripped off her makeup on Instagram for a wonderful cause in August 2024. In yet another attempt to bring awareness to frontotemporal dementia, Emma hopped on her stationary bike to participate in a campaign that helped raise money for the cause based on the mileage accrued. Given her selfless spirit, it's no wonder that her outer shell matched the inside. Even though she worked up a sweat after riding 6.4 miles, she still exuded a glowing, natural brand of beauty. She showed no signs of lingering melasma, a skin condition often related to pregnancy that usually clears up after gestation — though it can also occur without pregnancy, according to Healthline.
As for Emma's skincare routine? It varies depending on her current environment. "I change my beauty routine based on what climate I'm in," she shared on Instagram in 2017. "Because I have a tendency to run a bit oily in warmer climates, I have to alter my beauty routine to what I would normally be doing back home or I'll be breaking out like crazy." Emma started by washing her face with only water as she had already cleansed the night before. Then she went through her arsenal of beauty products including, Lumion Oxygen Mist and Dr. Barbara Sturm's Hyaluronic Serum, to which she added SPF to help treat her melasma, which can worsen with sun exposure. At night, she reached for her Sturm foaming cleanser, more Lumion products, and UMA Absolute Anti-Aging face oil. Noted!