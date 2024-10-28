Controversial Things Celebs Have Said & Done During Natural Disasters

Prior to his death in 2022, envelope-pushing comedian Gilbert Gottfried maintained two somewhat parallel careers as both an edgy stand-up comic and a mainstream voiceover actor. He was known for supplying the voice of Iago the parrot in Disney's "Aladdin" and, perhaps even more famously, the squawking, talking duck in TV commercials for the Aflac insurance company. But it was as an envelope-pushing comic that Gottfried took to X (then known as Twitter) to joke about a devastating earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan in 2011, taking thousands of lives.

"Japan is really advanced," he tweeted (via The Hollywood Reporter). "They don't go to the beach. The beach comes to them." He wasn't done, following up with several more cringe-inducing jokes, including, "Japan called me. They said 'maybe those jokes are a hit in the US, but over here, they're all sinking.'" As THR noted, his comments were met with outrage, with Gottfried relentlessly criticized for making light of a massive tragedy while it was still underway.

Also unamused were Gottfried's bosses at Aflac, who handed him a pink slip. "Gilbert's recent comments about the crisis in Japan were lacking in humor and certainly do not represent the thoughts and feelings of anyone at Aflac," company exec Michael Zuna said in a statement, as reported by TMZ. The day after his firing, a chastened Gottfried issued a statement to THR. "I sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended by my attempt at humor regarding the tragedy in Japan," he wrote. "I meant no disrespect, and my thoughts are with the victims and their families."