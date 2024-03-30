The Transformation Of Stevie Nicks From Childhood To 75

Note: This article discusses substance abuse.

Ever since her emergence in the mid-1970s, Stevie Nicks has provided the musical soundtrack to fans' lives. From her seminal work with Fleetwood Mac to her numerous solo hits, Nicks' talents as a singer and songwriter have gifted the world with some of music's most iconic pop songs. That's backed up by her double inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998, and as a solo artist in 2019 — making Nicks the first woman to be inducted twice, and one of just three women (along with Tina Turner and Carole King) so honored as of this writing.

Having celebrated her 75th birthday in 2023, Nicks is also a survivor, having indulged deeply in the sex-drugs-and-rock-and-roll lifestyle that has claimed the lives of so many stars, yet lived to tell about it. She's also displayed no signs of slowing down; in the spring and summer of 2024, she's hitting the road for a new tour, bringing her music directly to fans as she's done for five decades and counting.

That journey has not always been an easy one. Throughout her lengthy career, she's experienced heartbreak, tragedy, devastating illness, and seemingly endless drama — and overcame it all, soaring high like the iconic "white-winged dove" described in one of her most memorable hits. To find out more about the tumultuous life of this talented star, read on to experience the stunning transformation of Stevie Nicks.