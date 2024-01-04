The Shady Truth About Stevie Nicks' Short Marriage To Kim Anderson

Stevie Nicks has been open about her high-profile relationships, most notably with former Fleetwood Mac bandmate Lindsey Buckingham. In 1976, while recording their classic album "Rumours," the longtime couple ended their romantic relationship, per The Los Angeles Times. Some of the biggest songs on the album -– the Buckingham fronted "Go Your Own Way" and Nicks' retort, "Dreams" – are thought to be written about the end of the rock couple's love affair. Nicks once said she may have married Buckingham had it not been for Fleetwood Mac. "I think, in Lindsey's heart, he thinks if we hadn't joined Fleetwood Mac, we would still have become famous, and we probably would have gotten married," Nicks once told Q magazine (per ShowBiz CheatSheet).

But the Grammy-winning singer has also been clear about why she felt marriage was not in the cards for her. "If Christine [McVie] was in this room with me right now, she'd tell you that we both made the decision not to have kids and instead follow our musical muse around the world," Nicks told The Guardian in 2020. "It's not my job, it's who I am."

While she never married Buckingham, Nicks did have a little-known marriage that was so short that it didn't affect her career at all. But it's also something she regretted almost immediately.