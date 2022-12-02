Lindsey Buckingham's Tribute To Christine McVie Will Bring You To Tears

Fleetwood Mac icon Christine McVie died on November 30 at age 79. "She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning ... following a short illness," her family shared in a statement on Facebook. "We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally."

Fellow bandmate Stevie Nicks took to Instagram to share a touching tribute, expressing that her "best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975" had died. Nicks admitted she was unaware of McVie being unwell until a few days prior and wanted to pay her a visit but was told to wait. "I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I'm singing to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day," she continued before writing lyrics from HAIM's song "Hallelujah."

Being the pioneering legend that she is, many other tributes followed from the likes of Bill Clinton, Bette Midler, Belinda Carlisle, and Sheryl Crow, to name a few. That said, it's bandmate Lindsey Buckingham's latest tribute that has fans feeling very emotional.