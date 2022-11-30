Inside Christine McVie's Relationship With Stevie Nicks

On November 30, Fleetwood Mac musician Christine McVie died at age 79 after being hospitalized for an unspecified illness (per TMZ). Her family broke the sad news on Instagram, and Stevie Nicks also used the platform to share a joint message from the surviving members of Fleetwood Mac. "She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life," the statement read in part.

As Fleetwood Mac's only female members, it was impossible for Nicks and McVie to avoid comparison. Both women were gifted songwriters with distinctive voices, but each artist brought something different to the table. Among McVie's many contributions to the band are several uplifting songs. "Don't Stop" is a motivational tune about moving on with a sunnier outlook on life, and "You Make Loving Fun" captures the pure bliss of a blossoming romance. However, while the latter mentions magic and falling under a spell, it's Nicks who was often associated with witchcraft, according to Yahoo!. This was thanks in part to Nicks's more mysterious, mystical lyrics in songs such as "Rhiannon" and "Sisters of the Moon."

Nicks's witchy role in "American Horror Story: Coven" was proof of her pop culture staying power, while McVie suggested that she never got the credit she was due. "Not too many women have said, 'Thanks for groundbreaking,' to be honest," she told The Guardian in June 2022. However, she never viewed Nicks as a rival.