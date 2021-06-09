What We Know About Lindsey Buckingham's Split From His Wife Of Over 20 Years

Fleetwood Mac struck megastardom through their album "Rumours," which Vice called a "break-up magnum opus," as when it was recorded, multiple band members were going through purported breakups with one another. Now, it seems guitarist and singer Lindsey Buckingham is experiencing that turbulence once again.

Buckingham and his wife Kristen Messner reportedly met when she photographed him for one of his solo albums in the late '90s, according to TMZ. The couple married in 2000 and share three children. He dished about his personal life in an October 2011 interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal and it seemed he was happy to find love later in life. "I had a lot of crazy girlfriends, and a lot of that was just an outgrowth of the lifestyle we were all leading," he said. "I did see a lot of friends who were parents and spouses — back in previous decades — who weren't really there and kind of screwed up their kids, and we're not there for their family situations. So I waited and I was lucky enough to meet someone relatively late. So it's worked out really well. I got all that other garbage out of the way," he added. Well, that "garbage" lead to some of pop's most enduring music, but fair enough.

Although things appeared rosy on the outside, Buckingham and his wife are no longer together. Keep reading for more details.