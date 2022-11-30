Stevie Nicks Pens Touching Tribute To Former Fleetwood Mac Bandmate Christine McVie

On November 30, 2022, Fleetwood Mac confirmed the saddening death of their longtime band member, Christina McVie. Moments later, McVie's family released a statement on her official Instagram account. "On behalf of Christine McVie's family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death. She passed away peacefully at [the] hospital this morning," the note read. The statement concluded by revealing that the musician was surrounded by her family at the time of her death.

And while McVie's official cause of death has yet to be released, the singer previously suggested that she was dealing with health complications that would prevent her from returning to the stage. "I'm in quite bad health," McVie told Rolling Stone in June. "I've got a chronic back problem which debilitates me. I stand up to play the piano, so I don't know if I could actually physically do it. What's that saying? The mind is willing, but the flesh is weak."

McVie was unable to reunite with her bandmates in recent years. However, following the singer's death, fellow Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks shared a touching tribute to her friend.