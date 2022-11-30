Stevie Nicks Pens Touching Tribute To Former Fleetwood Mac Bandmate Christine McVie
On November 30, 2022, Fleetwood Mac confirmed the saddening death of their longtime band member, Christina McVie. Moments later, McVie's family released a statement on her official Instagram account. "On behalf of Christine McVie's family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death. She passed away peacefully at [the] hospital this morning," the note read. The statement concluded by revealing that the musician was surrounded by her family at the time of her death.
And while McVie's official cause of death has yet to be released, the singer previously suggested that she was dealing with health complications that would prevent her from returning to the stage. "I'm in quite bad health," McVie told Rolling Stone in June. "I've got a chronic back problem which debilitates me. I stand up to play the piano, so I don't know if I could actually physically do it. What's that saying? The mind is willing, but the flesh is weak."
McVie was unable to reunite with her bandmates in recent years. However, following the singer's death, fellow Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks shared a touching tribute to her friend.
Stevie Nicks says goodbye to her best friend
Stevie Nicks has joined the legions of fans grieving the loss of Fleetwood Mac pianist Christine McVie. "'Songbird.' One of the most beautiful songs ever written," one fan tweeted, about McVie's 1977 hit song. While another Twitter user deemed McVie "a fine musician."
Now, Nicks is speaking out and is mourning the loss of her "best friend" and former bandmate. "A few hours ago, I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975 had passed away," Nicks wrote in a letter posted to Twitter. "I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London — but we were told to wait." Nicks also shared the lyrics to Haim's "Hallelujah," adding that she longed for the chance to sing the song to McVie before her untimely death.
Similarly, Fleetwood Mac's drummer, Mick Fleetwood, posted a touching message to his "dear sweet friend" on Instagram. He added, "Part of my heart has flown away today ... I will miss everything about you, Christine McVie."